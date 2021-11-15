ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harmon Road to be closed beginning Thursday

Fort Worth, Texas
 5 days ago
Harmon Road will be closed just east of FM 156 beginning Thursday, Nov. 18, part of the FM 156-Blue Mound Road construction.

Harmon Road will be closed in both directions from FM 156 to the Avilla Fossil Creek western driveway. Harmon Road is scheduled to be closed through the end of the year.

Motorists will be directed with detour signage to use Harmon Road to U.S. 287 to FM 156 during the closure.

To learn more, contact Scott Cooner by email or at 817-846-1537.

