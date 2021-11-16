ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VOTE NOW: Week 13 Home Team Friday MVP

By Ryan Witry
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SCndg_0cxhwHdY00

(WEHT)- Vote HERE for your Week 13 Home Team Friday MVP!

Your nominees are:

Kasey Boone (Owensboro )

Blayne Sisson ( Mt. Carmel )

Nico Brougham ( Memorial )

Chris Spear ( Gibson Southern )

Players can only win weekly MVP honors once per season. Joey Pierre , Sean DeLong, River Snodgrass , Christian Schafer , Brady Allen , Joe Humphreys , Max Dees , Jay Smith , Rory Heltsley , Jaheim Williams, Mason Wunderlich , and Zeke Hadra have already won this season.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Community Policy