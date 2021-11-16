VOTE NOW: Week 13 Home Team Friday MVP
(WEHT)- Vote HERE for your Week 13 Home Team Friday MVP!
Your nominees are:
Kasey Boone (Owensboro )
Blayne Sisson ( Mt. Carmel )
Nico Brougham ( Memorial )
Chris Spear ( Gibson Southern )
Players can only win weekly MVP honors once per season. Joey Pierre , Sean DeLong, River Snodgrass , Christian Schafer , Brady Allen , Joe Humphreys , Max Dees , Jay Smith , Rory Heltsley , Jaheim Williams, Mason Wunderlich , and Zeke Hadra have already won this season.
