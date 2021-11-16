VOTE NOW: Week 13 Home Team Friday MVP

Five Portland Thorns players will travel to Australia later this month with the US Women’s National Team, including two who are being called up to the senior team for the first time: goalkeeper Bella Bixby and forward Morgan Weaver, joining veterans Becky Sauerbrunn and Lindsey Horan, who have more than 300 appearances between them for their country, as well as Sophia Smith, who has 10 caps with the USWNT.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 9 DAYS AGO