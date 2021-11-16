Stan Cameon Coverage of the Year round one results

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Coverage of the Year results are in from round one and three plays continue in the competition.

North Marion’s Landon Frey and his pick six against Fairmont Senior won with 62 percent of the votes.

Noah Burnside of South Harrison’s interception also moves on in the competition.

Robert C. Byrd’s Latrell Jones and his touchdown-robbing interception also won and will move onto round two.

Round two match ups will be announced on Friday.

