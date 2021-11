Think back to 2018. Remember when Facebook was rocked by the Cambridge Analytica scandal? The social media giant had allegedly shared the information of 87 million users with the data analytics firm for targeted political ads favoring Donald Trump. Facebook is reported to have recently paid $5 billion in fines to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) related to that action, but two Facebook shareholder suits claim that this payment was improper and intended to short-circuit the FTC’s pursuing individual claims against Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook. [1]

