Key Matchups: Los Angeles Rams Vs San Francisco 49ers. Last week, Matthew Stafford faced one of the best secondaries in the game. This week is a very different story. The 49ers’ secondary has a hard time stopping big plays and Stafford has topped the league in explosive plays. He may even get to air it out to Odell Beckham this week. In all reality, Beckham’s snaps will be limited, but as the Rams have shown in the past, Stafford can make any receiver a deep threat. Van Jefferson is the team’s current leader in yards per catch and average depth of target. But Cooper Kupp is having a career year in yards per reception and in yards per route run.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO