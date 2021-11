The leaders of the U.S., Mexico, and Canada will have a lot on their plate when they meet today in Washington to resume the North American summit that was started in 2005 and discontinued in 2017. But nothing is more important than working together to counter the belligerent economic conduct of China, which has deployed subsidies, circumvention, and other intolerable practices to manipulate global markets.

