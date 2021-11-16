ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Getting Back to 'Get Back': The Long and Winding Saga of Glyn Johns' Lost Beatles Album

By Jordan Runtagh
People
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlyn Johns was relaxing at his London home one night in December 1968 when the phone rang. It was Paul McCartney. Johns told him to f— off. In his defense, he assumed he was being pranked by another member of the British rock aristocracy. "I thought it was Mick Jagger trying...

people.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
MUSIC
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

Roger Daltrey says Jimi Hendrix stole Pete Townshend’s stage act

The Who’s Roger Daltrey has accused Jimi Hendrix of “completely stealing” Pete Townshend’s stage act, and having enjoyed a ringside seat when two of the greatest players ever to pick up the electric guitar were making their bones, he would be in a position to know. Daltrey was sitting down...
MUSIC
NME

Paul McCartney claims he wrote The Beatles song ‘A Day In The Life’ instead of John Lennon

Paul McCartney appears to have changed his explanation about the backstory of ‘A Day In The Life’ and has claimed that he wrote the lyrics – not John Lennon. The former Beatle bassist/vocalist previously said that the ‘Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ (1967) song was inspired by a drugged-up politician who “blew his mind out in a car”. His bandmate Lennon had contradicted him, saying that it was based on the car crash that killed 21-year-old Guinness heir Tara Browne in 1966.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glyn Johns
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
Mick Jagger
Person
Joe Cocker
Person
Eric Clapton
Person
Geoff Emerick
Person
Phil Spector
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Yoko Ono
Person
John Lennon
SPY

How to Watch The Beatles: Get Back

In 1966, George Harrison, Paul McCartney, John Lennon and Ringo Starr took the stage at San Francisco’s Candlestick Park for what became The Beatles’ final concert. Three years later, they reassembled to write and record a new album, with a tight timeline of just three weeks. As hardcore fans probably already know, the result was the 1970 release Let It Be, a.k.a. The Fab Four’s 12th and final studio album. But those recording and writing sessions also culminated in another piece of historical gold: the unannounced rooftop concert at the Apple Corps headquarters. The 42-minute jam fest attracted many lunch-goers who...
MUSIC
openculture.com

The Mystery of Who Played Bass on The White Album’s “While My Guitar Gently Weeps”

George Harrison, the quiet Beatle, was the first to break out on his own in 1970 with his glorious triple album All Things Must Pass. “Garbo talks! — Harrison is free!” wrote Melody Maker’s Richard Williams in a review, a reference to the reclusive silent film star who, like the Beatles’ guitarist, kept her mystique and star power even after fans first heard her voice. Harrison’s revelation couldn’t have been as dramatic as all that.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Listen to Beth Hart's version of Led Zeppelin's Good Times Bad Times

Beth Hart has released a cover of Good Times Bad Times. The track, which originally appeared on Led Zeppelin's debut album in early 1969, will appear on Hart's upcoming covers album A Tribute To Led Zeppelin. Full tracklist below. The band's Whole Lotta Love has been an occasional feature of...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Beatles Anthology#British#Spooky Tooth
Deadline

Disney+ Releases New Clip From ‘The Beatles: Get Back’: Band Learns “I’ve Got A Feeling”

Disney+ tweeted a glimpse of history in the making today, with a 90-second clip from Peter Jackson’s upcoming docuseries The Beatles: Get Back showing pop’s greatest band learning a song that would become a classic. The clip shows The Beatles rehearsing Paul McCartney’s new “I’ve Got a Feeling,” with the session kicked off when guitarist George Harrison dryly tells his bandmates, “Maybe we should learn a few songs…” Disney+ Day: Deadline’s Complete Coverage McCartney then launches into the latest Lennon/McCartney creation, shouting out the chord changes as he teaches Harrison, John Lennon and Ringo Starr the new song. After McCartney finishes — and having sung the vocals with the repeated chorus “I’ve got a feeling,” Harrison deadpans, “”Is that one called ‘I’ve Got a Feeling’?” The Beatles: Get Back will air as a three-night event on Disney+ beginning November 25. ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ Official Trailer & Poster Offer Longer Look At Peter Jackson’s Disney+ Docuseries On Band’s Last Live Performance Watch the new clip here: A clip from clip from #TheBeatlesGetBack has been released. Coming to #DisneyPlus as part of a three-part event beginning November 25. #DisneyPlusDay  pic.twitter.com/6d2yuDwt9a — Disney+ Updates (@MoreDisneyPlus) November 12, 2021
TV & VIDEOS
Guitar Player

Watch Jeff Beck’s Breathtaking "Cause We've Ended as Lovers" Performance with Eric Clapton

Released on Epic Records in 1975, Jeff Beck’s Blow by Blow came out well after he had established himself as one of rock’s premier electric guitar players. He had already made significant innovative contributions to music, using feedback in the Yardbirds, creating the fantastic guitar sounds heard on his 1968 Truth album (with newbie Rod Stewart) and launching his successful power-trio, Beck, Bogert & Appice.
MUSIC
wfav951.com

Flashback: George Harrison Becomes The First Solo Beatle To Tour America

It was 47 years ago today night (November 2nd, 1974) that George Harrison launched his “George Harrison & Friends North American Tour” becoming the first solo Beatle to tour North America. Harrison opened the tour on November 2nd, 1974 at Vancouver's Pacific Coliseum. The 30-date tour was particularly grueling for Harrison, who had blown out his voice in the rush to complete his Dark Horse album, resulting in some reporters mockingly referring to the dates as the “Dark Hoarse” tour. To make matters worse, Harrison and his band were often playing two shows a day, with some dates not selling out. The show, which already had pacing problems due to Harrison's choice of material, featured guest spots by saxophonist Tom Scott and Billy Preston, as well as two long Indian music sets by sitar virtuoso Ravi Shankar interspersed within the concerts, which all but wrecked any momentum the “rock” aspects of the show had gained.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Washington Post

How did the Beatles do it? Paul McCartney is finally telling us.

The basics of the Beatles story are a matter of public record — cynical John meets happy-go-lucky Paul, then George and, later, Ringo join a group that cranks out song after song for an all too brief period, then the world’s greatest hit-making machine explodes in a welter of personal and business squabbles. And yet, as Adam Gopnik pointed out in a 2016 New Yorker article, “something mysterious remains, and that mysterious thing, as always in the lives of artists, is how they did what they did.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Dispatch

Glory and the mayhem: New Led Zeppelin biography tells tale of groupies, drugs and rock 'n' roll

There are a few different approaches one can take in chronicling Led Zeppelin, the larger-than-life hard rock band that blazed through the 1970s like an out-of-control comet. You can stick to the music, the approach taken by the worshipful upcoming documentary “Becoming Led Zeppelin.” You can go salacious, as in Stephen Davis’ highly unauthorized 1985 book “Hammer of the Gods.” Or you can bite off the whole story, the glory and the mayhem, the train wreck and the true bliss.
ROCK MUSIC
Guitar Player

The Gear Behind the Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’

When director Peter Jackson unveiled the preview of his documentary series The Beatles: Get Back this past winter, fans were dazzled by the sight of the Fab Four’s smiling faces, and with good reason. The film is a document of the group’s notoriously difficult Let It Be sessions, a tortuously...
MUSIC
Deadline

‘Link Wray’: Jon Brewer Making Doc About Guitarist Who Influenced Jimmy Page, Pete Townshend, Others

EXCLUSIVE: Production is underway on Cardinal Releasing the documentary Link Wray about the influential American musician. Fred Lincoln “Link” Wray Jr, the guitarist, songwriter, and vocalist who became popular in the late 1950s, most notably with the hit 1958 instrumental “Rumble,” was an influence on artists including Jimmy Page, Pete Townsend, Neil Young and Bob Dylan. He began in country music but went on to be known for rock ‘n’ roll, rockabilly and instrumental rock. Growing up in North Carolina, he and his family experienced discrimination as a result of being Indigenous. Dressed in black leather, Wray was viewed as a rebel...
MUSIC
Deadline

‘The Beatles: Get Back’ Issues First-Look Clip At The Fab Four’s Final Days

The endless fascination with The Beatles continues on Disney+, which is celebrating its second anniversary with a cavalcade of new content, including director Peter Jackson’s three-part examination of the Fab Four’s lasting influence as seen in its creative process. The first clip from The Beatles: Get Back rolls out on Nov. 25. The docuseries from Lord of the Rings director Jackson was made entirely from never-before-seen, restored footage. It claims to provide the most intimate and honest glimpse into the creative process and relationship between John, Paul, George, and Ringo ever filmed. The focus is on the band’s January 1969 recording sessions, showcasing...
ENTERTAINMENT
InsideHook

Paul McCartney Explains Why None of the Other Beatles Played on “Yesterday”

By now, the origins of the Beatles classic “Yesterday” are the stuff of legend: the melody famously came to Paul McCartney in a dream, and he used dummy lyrics and the placeholder title “Scrambled Eggs” for it until he got the words right. But McCartney’s new book The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present (out Nov. 2) delves deeper into the story behind the hit song, and the former Beatle recently shared an excerpt from the book on a radio broadcast explaining why the song is essentially a solo track.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy