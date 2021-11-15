Ryann’s MOTO Reveal: A Moody Multi-Functional Living And Dining Room With A Lot Of Soul

Privacy abounds in this custom estate overlooking Puget Sound! Enjoy 3,628 sqft of luxurious living space on 9.79 acres of lush grounds, just five minutes from Southworth Ferry. This property boasts incredible views of the sound and wooded grounds, and is a commuters dream! Entering the home through large french doors, leading into the formal living room, with expansive floor to ceiling cathedral windows and impressive marble fireplace, and opens to sprawling patio space, making this home ideal for entertaining. The kitchen has original custom features, and a separate, cozy family room with a second fireplace. The spacious master suite offers stunning views, with two additional en suite bedrooms and an office, this amazing home has it all!
