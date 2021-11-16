ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Balance’s Big Apparel Sale Is Here to Fulfill All Your Gift-Giving Needs

By Brittany Loggins
 3 days ago
If you’re wondering what to get your friends and loved ones for the holidays and starting to feel some pressure to make a decisions (hello, shipping delays!), then this New Balance sale is here to save your day.

Running through Nov. 17, the sale includes 30% off select apparel, and trust us when we say there are some real gems in there. From matching sets to leggings that you will wear all-year-round, there are items that anyone would love to receive. There are even some amazing pullovers and sweatshirts that are nice enough to be worn even if you don’t plan on working out.

To make things super easy, there’s no need to enter a code to reap the savings; the discount is automatically applied to qualifying orders at checkout.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites from the sale.

NB Heatloft Pullover

This may look nice enough to wear as a sweater (and it really is), but it will also work to wick away moisture so that you stay dry during chilly workouts. It features a gorgeous plush quilted fabric on the arms, as well as a face-framing neckline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gmiu9_0cxhuc3700
CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

Buy:
NB Heatloft Pullover
$84
$59

NB Athletics Higher Learning Anorak

Wear this anorak to run or go on walks and stay warm thanks to its wind-breaking abilities. It also features stunning maroon and pink color-blocking details.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nsst5_0cxhuc3700
CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

Buy:
NB Athletics Higher Learning Anorak
$94
$66

Transform NBSleek High Rise Pocket Crop

These leggings will become your new classics. They feature sweat-wicking fabric and fast-drying technology so that you stay comfortable no matter how long you run.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ScQaR_0cxhuc3700
CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

Buy:
Transform NBSleek High Rise Pocket Crop
$79
$55

NB Heatloft Tunic

Capture heat and wick away moisture with this Heatloft tunic . It even features a flattering cinching at the back waist. It would look just as perfect worn to the office as it would worn on a run.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nnEot_0cxhuc3700
CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

Buy:
NB Heatloft Tunic
$94
$66

Q Speed Sherpa Anorak

Not only is this pullover available in a pretty olive green color, it also features a sherpa upper body and a water-resistant lower half. It’s perfect for any outing and very lightweight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2avHkU_0cxhuc3700
CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

Buy:
Q Speed Sherpa Anorak
$119
$83

Heatloft Pant

These sweatpants are as perfect for going on a jog as they are for a day spent running errands. They have lofted insertion yarn that pulls away moisture while being super lightweight and warm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TQGc9_0cxhuc3700
CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

Buy:
Heatloft Pant
$94
$66

Impact Run Winter Jacket

Your running regime doesn’t have to stop just because the weather gets cold. This winter sport jacket offers a wind-resistant coating on the outside, as well as a built-in heat grid so that you stay toasty warm no matter how cold the weather gets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aOhco_0cxhuc3700
CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

Buy:
Impact Run Winter Jacket
$104
$149

