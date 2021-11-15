ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pansing Brooks announces run for Fortenberry’s seat

By COLE BAUER cbauer@norfolkdailynews.com
Norfolk Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln is running for Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s seat in Nebraska’s First District. Pansing Brooks, a Democrat, said her primary goal is to represent the people of the district. “My goal, number one, is to represent my constituents. I hope, once elected, I will...

State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks announced Monday that she would be running for Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s 1st congressional district seat for the 2022 election. “I do think we need stronger leadership in CD 1,” she said. “I feel that we need somebody that can communicate with people on both sides of the aisle.”
LINCOLN, Neb. — Patty Pansing Brooks, the two-term Nebraska state senator from Lincoln, formally announced her campaign Monday for Congress in Nebraska's first district. "I believe the attributes that have made me an effective state senator are the same attributes we need in Washington, more than ever," Pansing Brooks said in a news release announcing her candidacy for the Democratic nomination.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The judge in Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s federal trial has agreed to move the trial date. Originally scheduled for December 14, it’ll now be February 15 in California. A pretrial conference will be held a week prior, on February 8. The Republican’s defense requested a continuation, citing...
