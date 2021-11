The Pittsburgh Steelers scraped out a victory Monday night against the Chicago Bears by a score of 29-26. For most of the game, the Steelers defense had their way with rookie Bears QB Justin Fields and the Bears offense, holding them to only three points in the first half and limiting big plays on the ground as well as through the air. However, Chicago came out to play in the second half, overcoming a 20-6 deficit to take the lead 27-26 with less than two minutes to play. However, Pittsburgh would put together a drive to get the game-winning field goal with 30 seconds left on the clock to take the lead, putting the pressure on the defense to seal the win.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO