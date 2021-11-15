Lodging Tax Grant Application Deadline

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the second-annual Arkansas School Garden Grant Program and the new Taste Test Grant Program to help schools start or expand farm to school activities. Applications will be accepted through Nov. 30.The Arkansas School Garden Grant Program is available to help schools start or expand gardens on campus grounds. The department will award $500 grants to 60 schools to purchase soil, specialty crop seeds and plants and gardening equipment.Additionally, the department is launching the new Arkansas Taste Test Grant Program to help schools lead cafeteria taste tests of locally grown specialty crops. The department will award $250 grants to 30 schools to purchase kitchen equipment and utensils, serving materials and specialty crop seeds and plants.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 6 DAYS AGO