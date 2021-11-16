ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinyl Countdown Rampage

By Best Games
IGN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocationVice Point Mall, 2nd floor in front of Vinyl Countdown. StrategyScope out a gang, make sure...

www.ign.com

IGN

Rampages - Little Havana

In northwest Little Havana, you'll find a Rampage in a basketball court circled by homes. At center court is a Rampage. As always, you'll have two minutes. This time, you just need to wax 25 guys... with a Chromed Shotgun. Just run out to the nearest street and start popping. It helps to crouch, but when the guys start running for you, stand up so you're mobile. You can target cars and explode them near gang members, but you should be able to get this one done by just quickly aiming and firing.
IGN

Unplugged - New Song Teaser Trailer

Unplugged, the VR music game, is headed for a PC VR release on December 2, 2021. A new exclusive Steel Panther song will be featured in the game at launch. The song comes as a free update to both Meta Quest and PC VR. Check out the trailer for a tease of the Steel Panther song.
IGN

Fall Guys - Season 6 Gameplay Trailer

Five new rounds, all-new limited-time events, and more are coming to Season 6 of Fall Guys. Watch the gameplay trailer for a look at what to expect. Season 6 of Fall Guys kicks off on November 30, 2021.
New York Post

Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
froggyweb.com

Trace’s Takes: Legendary Actor Sean Connery Dead At 90

The Scottish actor was best known for his portrayal of James Bond, being the first to bring the role to the big screen and appearing in seven of the spy thrillers. Sir Sean died peacefully in his sleep in the Bahamas, having been “unwell for some time”, his son said.
Pitchfork

Watch Chlöe Perform “Have Mercy” at 2021 AMAs

Chlöe, best known as Chloe Bailey of the sister duo Chloe x Halle—was among the performers tonight at the 2021 American Music Awards. She took the AMAs stage with a performance of her solo single “Have Mercy.” Watch it happen below. Chlöe previously performed the song on The Tonight Show...
NewsBreak
Essence

Chlöe Took Over The Stage At The AMAs With A High-Energy Performance

It was also the singer’s first time performing at the American Music Awards. On Sunday evening, Chlöe sizzled at the AMAs with a top-notch performance of her first solo single, “Have Mercy”. The 23-year-old blended her ethereal yet powerful vocals with an energetic and athletic choreography. Once again, she proved her versatility and talent as a performer.
Popculture

Peter Aykroyd, 'SNL' Alum, Has Died

Former Saturday Night Live writer and cast member Peter Aykroyd has passed away, the TV show revealed this weekend. The new episode featured a tribute card to Aykroyd with a photo of him alongside the years of his birth and his death. He was 66, and details on his passing have still not been made public.
TVOvermind

Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
wrestlinginc.com

Liv Morgan Wants To Be “Killed Off” On USA Network Series

In a new interview with Complex, the #1 contender for the RAW Women’s Championship, Liv Morgan, sat down to talk about some of the inspirations behind her creative in-ring gear. The October 25, 2021 episode of RAW featured Liv in a singles match where she sported an outfit inspired by the murderous, talking doll, Chucky.
Rolling Stone

This Paramount+ Black Friday Deal Gets You a Month of Streaming for Free

Paramount+, the newly named version of CBS’s All Access streaming service has just launched, and there’s a special limited-time deal if you subscribe now. New subscribers can get one month of free access to Paramount+ with zero commitment. To take advantage of this limited-time pricing, head to ParamountPlus.com and use the promo code PEAKSALE at checkout. Buy: One Month Free Streaming at Paramount+ With this promotion, you can get free streaming to the entire Paramount+ library, which includes TV shows, movies and Paramount+ originals like The Good Fight, plus live TV streaming and live sports. After your one-month free trial of the service ends, the price goes...
Ultimate Classic Rock

The White Album Song That Nearly Tore the Beatles Apart

The Beatles reconvened at George Harrison's home in the spring of 1968 upon their return from Rishikesh, India. It was time to get to work. They recorded 26 rough demos — five from Harrison, 14 from John Lennon and seven from Paul McCartney. The next step was to take the tapes to the studio for refinement and recording, but one song among the McCartney contributions did not jibe with the others.
Variety

Art LaFleur, Character Actor in ‘The Sandlot,’ ‘Field of Dreams,’ Dies at 78

Art LaFleur, a character actor who often appeared as a cop, coach or tough guy and played Babe Ruth in “The Sandlot,” has died after a battle with Parkinson’s. He was 78. His wife Shelley confirmed his death on Facebook, writing, “This guy… After a 10 year battle with A-typical Parkinson’s, Art LaFleur, the love of my life passed away.” LaFleur was also known for “The Santa Clause 2” and “The Santa Clause 3,” in which he played the Tooth Fairy, and as Chuck Gandil, the ghost White Sox first baseman in “Field of Dreams.” “He was a generous and selfless man which...
CBS Philly

CBS Festive Programming: ‘Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer,’ Other Holiday Movies Set To Air Through December

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Monday night, CBS kicks off its expansive lineup of festive programming with the beloved annual airing of the animated classic, “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer.”  Below, is a list of festive programs that will air throughout the holiday season: Monday, November 22, 2021: Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer 8 p.m. Thursday, November 25, 2021: Thanksgiving Day Parade. 9 a.m. Friday, November 26, 2021: Frosty The Snowman. 8 p.m., Frosty Returns, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021: Robbie The Reindeer: Hooves Of Fire, 8 p.m., Robbie The Reindeer: Legends Of The Lost Tribe, 8:30 p.m., The Story Of Santa Claus, 9 p.m. Sunday, November 28,...
TVLine

Classic Christmas Movies Guide: Where to Watch It's a Wonderful Life, Miracle on 34th Street, Elf, Die Hard and Others

It was just last year that those looking to curl up next to the fire with the OG Miracle on 34th Street instead got left a lump of coal, when the Christmas classic was nowhere to be seen. Whew, that was a thing, remember? Let’s avoid such Yuletide trauma this holiday season, shall we? Already, TVLine has gift-wrapped for you a joyfully thorough guide to the 140 (!) new and original holiday movies that will be coming at you via Hallmark, Lifetime, Netflix and other outlets. But what is Christmas without Charlie Brown’s sad little tree, the fear of shooting your eye with...
