Will He, or Won't He?

The Ottawa Senators won a game, yes let me repeat that, the Ottawa Senators won a game and they did it without numerous players due to injuries and covid protocol! The Sens scored four unanswered goals in the second period, a period that has been their nemesis for the last two seasons but after Ottawa scored one, it seemed to really lift a huge bear off their back. But this 6-3 win over Pittsburgh didn't come easy as the Sens managed to let the Pens back into this game late in the third period as Pittsburgh scored three goals in a little over minutes to make things very interesting. DJ Smith called a timeout to settle things down for this young team, which was one of the better moves he's made as a coach this year. The Sens sealed it with an empty netter and the sigh of relief by not only the players but the fans in attendance could be heard all the way to Montreal. The win didn't come without injury though as Shane Pinto left the game early in this one and it quite possibly could be season-ending as it didn't look as he left the ice. The return of Pinto tonight definitely was a huge lift for this team as they are so thin down middle, so now Ottawa has to hope a few players come out of covid protocol next week to help out this young forward group.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO