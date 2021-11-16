ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Will He, or Won't He?

hockeybuzz.com
 3 days ago

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. In his media availability yesterday following the Canadiens’ defeat against Boston, head coach Dominique Ducharme said that Jonathan Drouin had been cleared to play but held himself out of the line-up yesterday as he didn’t feel...

hockeybuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
hockeybuzz.com

Game 17: Petrified in Boston

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. The Boston Bruins always have a way to bring out the best of the Montreal Canadiens normally, the sheer hatred both clubs have for each other ensures a real contest, even when one of the team is having a bad season and one would have thought this rule would applied once again this season. Unfortunately, this year’s edition of the Montreal Canadiens is reaching new levels of awfulness. As if their truckload of injuries wasn’t enough to cope with, the Habs have had to deal with a new foe this weekend; Jeff Petry.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

About the Blue Line...

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. Losing captain Shea Weber has hurt, there’s no doubt about that any team who loses an athlete with that kind of leadership and presence in the room will suffer, but if the Canadiens’ blue line was better adapted to today’s game, the consequences of his loss might not have been this atrocious. I’ve said it time and time again, Marc Bergevin loves his big punishing defensemen and while those used to rule the league, it’s no longer the case anymore and a team which can only count on that type of blueliner is ill adapted to today’s game.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Game 19: Throwing in the Towel

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. Enough. This is quite frankly the worst game the Canadiens have played this season and that’s saying something. For much of the duel, the Habs looked like they were barely going through the motions, like they didn’t care and had no intention of even trying. Ducharme’s men took 5 shots on goal in the 1st period, 9 in the 2nd but they pretty much all came in the first 6 minutes of the frame and not many of those shots presented any kind of threat.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shea Weber
Person
Christian Dvorak
Person
Ryan Poehling
Person
Tyler Toffoli
Person
Jonathan Drouin
Person
Cole Caufield
Person
Nick Suzuki
Person
Jack Eichel
wiartonecho.com

Carey Price won't speak with media when he returns to Canadiens Monday

Carey Price will rejoin the Canadiens on Monday, but he won’t be speaking with the media after spending 30 days in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. “As mentioned by Dom (Ducharme) yesterday, Carey will be back with...
NHL
93.7 The Fan

Penguins need to pick up the pace

The Penguins are just 14 games into an 82-game season but seeing as – after tonight – 9 of the next 11 games are on the road there is a certain sense of urgency going into tonight’s game against Buffalo at PPG Paints Arena.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#De Se#Un#Habs
hockeybuzz.com

Looking at the Kings’ seven-game winning streak

The Los Angeles Kings are currently riding a seven-game winning streak, which has launched them to an 8-5-1 record this season. After a really rough start to the year, where the Kings dropped six of their first seven games, it’s been a huge turnaround for the team. In the stretch, they’ve picked up wins over the Montreal Canadiens, Buffalo Sabres, St. Louis Blues, New Jersey Devils, Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Saturday Night Pix - 3 BIG plays/5 REG plays!Ton of info for gambling today

Well, at least we had a profitable night after a horrible Thursday night! Saturday brings us a typical big card with 13 games. The Jackets almost allowed for a perfect night with a tough loss at home but the Sabres are money at home! This weekend we have a ton of systems and trends that will come into play, so make sure you read all the info I post here to have a profitable weekend! Game notes below with a ton of info, make sure you read it all!
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Podcast: Are The New Jersey Devils For Real?

Dawson Mercer has been stellar with Andreas Johnsson and Jesper Bratt. Defenseman Ryan Graves has been the most consistent on the blue line and Dougie Hamilton has been good as advertised. The Devils have played well in the past five games but still find themselves tied for fourth in the competitive Metropolitan Division.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
hockeybuzz.com

Wrap: Flyers Fall in Dallas, 3-1; Phantoms Lose in OT; HOF Game on Monday

Wrap: Flyers Fall in Dallas, 5-2 The Philadelphia Flyers suffered a 5-2 loss to the Dallas Stars on Saturday evening at the American Airlines Center. Dallas, with only one win in their previous seven games and looking for their first regulation win of the season, was a hungry team. They...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Game 15: Wild @ Kraken - Stop The Bleeding

Seattle once again tried to turn a game into a track meet against the Anaheim Ducks and once again came up short. Jared McCann scored two goals in his return and Eberle scored another to keep his goal scoring streak alive with 6 goals in four games but again it wasn't nearly enough as the Ducks simply poured on more, winning 7-4. It's fair game at this point to start questioning the systems that Dave Hakstol and his coaching staff have put in place. Prior to the beginning of the season, the Seattle Kraken were believed to have likely the best defensive group in the Pacific Division. With Larsson, Giordano, Oleksiak, Dunn, and others preventing goals shouldn't be a problem for this team. That seemed even more likely with the goaltending tandem brought in of Grubauer and Driedger.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Curved Groove

A point of consternation amongst Blackhawks fans has been the development -- or lack thereof -- of Kirby Dach. As the 3rd overall pick in the 2019 draft, excitement and potential were high for him and many predicted that he would crack the NHL a few months later. Since then,...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Panarin/Kreider with two goals in 5-3 win over Columbus, NJD at MSG Sunday

The Rangers came out of the box a little slow after four days off but found their groove as the game went on. Down 1-0 on the first, Artemi Panarin, who looked more like his old self, tied the game late in the period. After falling behind in the second, New York posted three goals in 63 seconds and never trailed the rest of the way. Igor Shesterkin left the game after a collision with Alexandre Texier but is fine and could be between the pipes tomorrow against New Jersey.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Poolman suspended, Canucks tweak lines after being snowed under by the Avs

Vancouver Canucks at Vegas Golden Knights - Saturday November 13, 7 p.m. Did the Vancouver Canucks hit rock bottom in their blowout loss in Denver on Thursday? Or will that game turn out to be the one that triggered a downward spiral that will lead to another lost season — and, perhaps even the organizational changes that so many fans seem to be clamouring for?
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Sabres Pull The McUpset

It wasn't pretty, but the underdog Sabres gutted out a victory at the KeyBank Center Friday night. Dustin Tokarski made 33 saves, Dylan Cozens netted a pair of goals and the Buffalo Sabres upset the Edmonton Oilers with a 3-2 win, despite missing their starting goaltender and two of their best offensive forwards. In doing so, the Sabres also snapped an ugly 5-game losing streak and improved to 6-5-2 on the season.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Sunday Night Pix - 3 plays!!! Important info on a few teams, have a read!!

I hit all four of my 2 Unit plays, I guess I should've stayed away from the extra action with my 1 Unit plays. I can't complain though as we hit some great system plays, going perfect on those big plays. We have some more nice spots tonight with a few teams. Be sure to read all the info that I post here. We have one earlier start at 5 pm with Calgary at Ottawa on this 6 game card for Sunday night.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Losing streak halted at 6, Sens win!! Calgary on deck tonight!

First off, for the latest Sens updates, please follow me on Twitter at. Give me a Twitter follow, I will give you a follow too!. The Ottawa Senators won a game, yes let me repeat that, the Ottawa Senators won a game and they did it without numerous players due to injuries and covid protocol! The Sens scored four unanswered goals in the second period, a period that has been their nemesis for the last two seasons but after Ottawa scored one, it seemed to really lift a huge bear off their back. But this 6-3 win over Pittsburgh didn't come easy as the Sens managed to let the Pens back into this game late in the third period as Pittsburgh scored three goals in a little over minutes to make things very interesting. DJ Smith called a timeout to settle things down for this young team, which was one of the better moves he's made as a coach this year. The Sens sealed it with an empty netter and the sigh of relief by not only the players but the fans in attendance could be heard all the way to Montreal. The win didn't come without injury though as Shane Pinto left the game early in this one and it quite possibly could be season-ending as it didn't look as he left the ice. The return of Pinto tonight definitely was a huge lift for this team as they are so thin down middle, so now Ottawa has to hope a few players come out of covid protocol next week to help out this young forward group.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy