ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antioch, CA

Prayer vigil shooting leaves three wounded

By Bryan Scott
Concord News Journal
Concord News Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l2tuH_0cxhrzvX00

Antioch, California – Authorities say gunmen opened fire during a prayer vigil in Antioch on Sunday night, wounding three people, including a 17-year-old.

At at 5:40 p.m., Antioch police officers responded to reports of wounded individuals in the 1300 block of Larkspur Lane.

When the officers arrived, they discovered the victims had been attending a peaceful vigil when unknown suspects opened fire.

A 17-year-old teenager, a 23-year-old man, and a 20-year-old woman were the victims. All of them suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were sent to nearby Bay Area hospitals for treatment.

According to investigators, the shooters are still at large. There is no description available.

If you have information regarding the shooting incident, please call a police non-emergency line at 925-778-2441 or text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ANTIOCH.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Concord News Journal

Authorities looking for an elderly woman who was reported missing

Contra Costa County, California – Since Wednesday morning, Nov. 17, the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office has been looking for a missing woman in Bay Point. Adela “Dela” Pena, 87, is 5’1″ tall, weighs 90–100 pounds, and has brown-gray hair. Her last known clothing was a light blue robe with snowmen on it, black or velvet sweatpants, and white shoes.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Concord News Journal

One hospitalized after shooting in Concord

Concord, California – Adelaide Street was closed by Concord police as officers were searching for evidence related to a shooting that occurred earlier in the evening. After a man arrived into a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach, police began looking for evidence. The extent of the victim’s injuries was unknown at the time.
CONCORD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Antioch, CA
State
California State
Antioch, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Wounding#Police
Concord News Journal

Fatal I-580 collision left one teenager dead

Oakland, California – According to police, California Highway Patrol investigators in Oakland are investigating a deadly collision on I-580 on Saturday morning that killed a young man. Officers from the Oakland CHP responded to a collision involving two vehicles and an ambulance on westbound I-580, east of 14th Street, at...
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Concord News Journal

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District announces end of the high-risk fire season

Contra Costa County, California – Because of recent and predicted precipitation, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (ConFire) has decreased early vegetation fire responses to a single fire engine. Because of the many storms and the possibility of further precipitation, the decision to reduce responses was made last week....
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Concord News Journal

Hit-and-run accident in Concord leaves one injured

Concord, California – A driver was hospitalized after a hit-and-run accident in Concord area on Friday. Officers were sent to a rollover accident involving two vehicles at 10:35 p.m., according to Concord police. One of the vehicles fled the scene. A Mercedes vehicle came out from 1441 Detroit Avenue and...
CONCORD, CA
Concord News Journal

Authorities investigating boat fire as possible arson

Petaluma, California – According to authorities, police and fire officials in Petaluma are investigating the fire that burst out on a boat near the Petaluma River’s turning basin early Saturday morning. According to authorities, fire crews and police arrived at the scene about 4 a.m. Saturday. The fire was fully...
PETALUMA, CA
Concord News Journal

Concord News Journal

Concord, CA
1K+
Followers
336
Post
156K+
Views
ABOUT

Concord News Journal is a daily local online news magazine with hyperlocal coverage for the city of Concord and surrounding areas.

 https://concordnewsjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy