Preview — Ghosts Season 1 Episode 8: D&D

Curious to learn a little bit more about Yellowstone season 4 episode 4? Let’s begin by noting that it will be on next week, once again, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time. Just like last week, there is another tradition that the Paramount Network seems to be following: A refusal to share a lot of information on what lies ahead. “Winning or Learning” is the apparent title for this episode, and it’s one that serves as a harsh reminder of what this world is like. Sure, it’s great to correct some of your mistakes, but they are still mistakes. When it comes to land battles and power control, there is virtually no room for a slip-up. One wrong move and you find yourself gasping for air and feeling like you’re about to be sent out to the “train station.”
