Utah is closing in on the final chapters of the yearslong, controversial saga of building a new prison from scratch. It’s been coined one of the largest detention projects in the nation. It was, at one point, the largest and most expensive, but since it’s 2017 groundbreaking it’s been eclipsed by other larger projects that have been set into motion, including New York City’s plans to spend nearly $9 billion to build a new jail system to replace the Rikers Island complex.

UTAH STATE ・ 21 MINUTES AGO