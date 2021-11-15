MIAMI (CBSMiami) — There will be a chill in the air as you prepare for Thanksgiving next week, but expect warmer temperatures to return by Thursday afternoon and evening.
Tuesday, a strong cold front slides south through the Florida peninsula turning our breeze to the northwest dropping temperatures into the lower 60s and upper 50s. The breeze continues Tuesday night, but gets a little lighter by Wednesday.
With a clear sky and cool dry air over the area, Wednesday morning will start with a chill but warm up a little bit at night.
Thursday, the breeze turns to the northeast and eventually east....
