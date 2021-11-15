ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather

Guard Online
 4 days ago

Sunny, with a high near 76. Light south southeast wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the morning....

www.guardonline.com

WISH-TV

Cold Friday, a little bit warmer for the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had quite the difference weather wise for our Thursday compared to yesterday. Chilly temperatures and windy conditions lead way for us having to get out some warm layers for the day. We are tracking even colder temperatures to end the week before we slightly rebound for the weekend.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Wind#South Southwest#Thunderstorms
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Chill In The Air For Thanksgiving

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — There will be a chill in the air as you prepare for Thanksgiving next week, but expect warmer temperatures to return by Thursday afternoon and evening. Tuesday, a strong cold front slides south through the Florida peninsula turning our breeze to the northwest dropping temperatures into the lower 60s and upper 50s. The breeze continues Tuesday night, but gets a little lighter by Wednesday. With a clear sky and cool dry air over the area, Wednesday morning will start with a chill but warm up a little bit at night. Thursday, the breeze turns to the northeast and eventually east....
MIAMI, FL
boropark24.com

Weekend Weather: Weather outlook for Friday & Shabbos

A cold front that blew into our area on Thursday night brought chillier temperatures to the area. Friday will be clear, sunny, breezy, and temperatures in the mid to high 40’s. Temperatures will dip into the 30’s overnight, and Shabbos morning will begin with sunny, cold weather. We will reach...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Cloudy, Cold Friday; Milder Weekend Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)– A milder weekend is ahead. Less wind this morning but it's still rather cold as temps start in the 20s. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/RWrwxXpc44 — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) November 19, 2021 Morning sunshine Friday gives way to afternoon clouds and chilly temperatures near 40 degrees. Windy and warmer Saturday is expected with temperatures in the upper 40s. There’s a slight chance for a shower by evening then a better chance overnight. Highs hold near 50 on Sunday. Rain showers are possible during the day with a chance for a rain/snow mix by evening.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
cbslocal.com

Miami Weather: Chill In The Air For Thanksgiving

MIAMI, FL
my9nj.com

Weather Forecast

Meteorologist Mike Woods says the sun returns for your Friday but so does the wind and colder weather. Today's high will only reach 45 degrees. Saturday looks similar with rain possible Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
wagmtv.com

Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Friday morning everyone!. We are waking up to sun and clouds as the system that impacted us yesterday is moving to the east. We will still see scattered snow showers especially for Northern and Central Aroostook. Tomorrow, a high pressure system will bring plenty...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Turning Cooler This Weekend With Light Mountain Snow

DENVER (CBS4) – After a chilly start to the day on Thursday it was a little warmer around Colorado to end the work week. Afternoon highs today will be near to slightly above normal for this time of year. We still have some wind issues to deal with on this Friday with breezy conditions expected at times, especially in and near the foothills and on exposed mountain passes. There’s a Red Flag Warning still in effect for most of Fremont County today. A weak weather system will pass by Colorado this weekend with a cold front that will drop our temperatures by...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Clearing Skies And Cold Temperatures Thursday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for clearing skies and cold Thursday night. Lows will be in the low 20s with wind chills in the teens at times. (Credit: CBS 2) Although we start off with sunshine on Friday morning, expect clouds to increase through the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. It will be mostly cloudy and chilly on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s. Look for patchy rain and breezy and chilly conditions on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) Light snow is possible Sunday evening and Sunday night. It will be very cold and windy for Monday with highs only in the low 30s, but a gusty wind will make it feel like the teens all day long. (Credit: CBS 2) Looking ahead, Thanksgiving Day will feature a mostly cloudy sky and a chance of rain. Highs will be in the low 40s.
CHICAGO, IL

