Public Health

HHS withdraws rescission of FDA authority to regulate lab-developed tests

By Mark McCarty
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has withdrawn its August 2020 rescission of the FDA’s authority to regulate lab-developed tests (LDTs), a...

Lawrence Post

Kansas will require employers, individuals and health insurance companies pay some costs associated with COVID-19 testing

Lawrence, KANSAS – According to the statement, KDHE will start phasing out free screening tests for people who aren’t showing COVID-19 symptoms or haven’t potentially been exposed. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment also said that it expects the policy to begin in March 2022. KDHE initially allocated $141...
KANSAS STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

FRIDAY UPDATES: State health department reports more than 12,400 new cases of COVID-19

(KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Friday more than 12,400 new cases of COVID-19. Data from the state health department shows 7,310 cases of the virus were found through the use of PCR tests. Missouri's daily average for the testing method is 1,045 cases. Antigen testing in Missouri found 5,112 new The post FRIDAY UPDATES: State health department reports more than 12,400 new cases of COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Modern Healthcare

FDA updates COVID-19 test policies

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is taking several important actions to support ongoing nationwide COVID-19 testing efforts. These actions are aimed at further increasing access to accurate and reliable COVID-19 tests, particularly diagnostic tests that can be performed at home or in places like doctor's offices, hospitals, urgent care centers and emergency rooms without having to be sent to a central lab for testing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Missouri Independent

Reporting change adds almost 2,800 COVID-19 deaths to Missouri total

Missouri’s COVID-19 death toll increased by more than 20 percent Thursday afternoon, to more than 15,000 fatalities. The 2,771 deaths added to the report aren’t news to local health departments. They have been frustrated for months by the Department of Health and Senior Services’ unwillingness to recognize deaths where the patient’s diagnosis was confirmed by […] The post Reporting change adds almost 2,800 COVID-19 deaths to Missouri total appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Yale Daily News

FDA authorizes SalivaDirect for pooled COVID-19 testing

SalivaDirect, a Yale-created protocol that allows for greater efficiency in COVID-19 testing, has received FDA emergency use authorization to be used for pooled COVID-19 virus testing of up to five individual samples at a time. SalivaDirect is a PCR test which uses self-collected saliva to detect COVID-19 cases. It was...
PUBLIC HEALTH
massdevice.com

HHS to invest $650M to increase access to rapid COVID-19 testing

The U.S. Dept. of Health & Human Services (HHS) today announced a further $650 million investment into rapid COVID-19 diagnostics. According to a news release, HHS will invest the $650 million from the American Rescue Plan to strengthen manufacturing capacity for rapid, point-of-care molecular COVID-19 tests and increase Americans’ access to the diagnostics.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
HHS
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Denton Record-Chronicle

FDA authorizes coronavirus booster shots for all adults

WASHINGTON — The Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized booster shots of both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for everyone 18 and older, opening up eligibility to tens of millions more fully vaccinated adults. The move simplifies eligibility, fulfills a pledge by President Joe Biden to offer the shots...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

SNAP: Recipients to Receive Extra Benefits on Wednesday

More than 213,100 families getting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program profits will recognize a bit more in their regular allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont announced in a report stating the state’s Department of Social Services would give $32.3 million in taxpayer-supported SNAP profits on Wednesday as a member of federal assistance dollars transferred to states during the epidemic.
POLITICS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IFLScience

Claims That COVID Jabs Can Be Used To Track You With ‘Luciferase’ Are False – The Substance Isn’t Even In The Vaccine

Emerald Robinson, the White House correspondent for the conservative news network Newsmax, recently tweeted that Moderna’s COVID vaccine contains luciferase “so that you can be tracked”. “Read the last book of the New Testament to see how this ends,” she added. This claim, which was later deleted, echoes claims previously...
PUBLIC HEALTH

