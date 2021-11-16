Mt. Vernon girls’ basketball looking to play a new game after losing Stokes, Johnston

MT. VERNON, Mo. — With high school basketball season kicking off next week, the Mt. Vernon girls’ team is working to fill the gaps left by All-State selections Lacy Stokes and Ellie Johnston.

Stokes and Johnson were both seniors when the Lady Mountaineers finished as the Class 4 state runners-up last season. The two players were sharp-shooters, and could be relied on to put up a lot of points each game.

Though the team won’t have any shooters like that this year, they will be returning three seniors. All-Conference and All-District selection Cameron Cassity, Raegan Boswell, and Jolie Prescott will all be featured. Head coach Grant Berendt says that though they’ll be playing differently than in years past, their goals are still very much the same.

Berendt says, “We like what we’re seeing. We’re having to work on a few things that Lacy and Ellie took off the table for us in the past that we didn’t have to worry about. So we’ve had to refocus on a few details of the game that they made real easy for our team.”

Boswell says, “At the beginning of the practice, it took a while. We had a few things to figure out. We’re still catching on to a few things. But I think as we’ve gotten better, we’ve figured out our roles a little bit more, and started to trust each other a little bit more, so I think it’s coming along pretty good.”

The Lady Mountaineers will open their season on Tuesday, November 23 at Nevada.

