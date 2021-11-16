McAuley girls’ basketball returns core players from last season’s postseason run

JOPLIN, MO. — The McAuley Catholic girls’ basketball team is just over a week away from opening their season, which will be a follow-up to last season’s deep playoff run.

The Lady Warriors advanced to the Class 1 state quarterfinal round for the first time since 2002 to end last season, falling to Walnut Grove. The good news for the team is they return several core players that propelled them on that run, including seniors Kayleigh Teeter and Kennedy DeRuy.

Teeter is on pace to become the highest-scoring player in program history, while DeRuy could very well break 1,000 points this season.

This season looks to be a bright one for McAuley, but head coach Mike Howard says the team is just trying to keep humble heading into it.

Howard says, “We definitely have the ability to get back where we were. It’s just taking it day by day, and having the right mindset to go out there, practice hard every single day. You put the ability and the hard work together, and the rest will take care of itself.”

DeRuy says, “We’re just working as hard as we can to get the fundamentals down, and to you know, practice, day in, day out. [We] work on our mistakes that we’ve made throughout past seasons, but I’m really excited. It’s a growing year for us. I think we’re gonna impress a lot of people, shock a lot of people.”

The Lady Warriors open their season on Tuesday, November 23 at Liberal.

