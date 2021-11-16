Look: NASA’s Mars rover just uncovered “something no one has seen”

The longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years, which will bathe the Moon in red, will be visible Thursday and Friday for a big slice of humanity. The celestial show will see the Moon almost completely cast in shadow as it moves behind the Earth, reddening 99 percent of its face. The spectacle will be visible for all of North America, as well as parts of South America, Polynesia, Australia and northeast Asia. Space scientists say sky-watchers in those parts who are blessed with a cloud-free view will see a slight dimming of the Moon from 0602 GMT Friday as it enters Earth's penumbra -- the outer shadow.

ASTRONOMY ・ 9 HOURS AGO