Aerospace & Defense

Look: NASA’s Mars rover just uncovered “something no one has seen”

By Passant Rabie
Inverse
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASA’s Perseverance rover has been on Mars for more than 200 days, and has gotten pretty familiar with the planet’s rocks. The robot has already zapped, drilled, and packed Martian rocks into its belly — and now it’s even revealed what’s beneath the surface of one of these rocks....

www.inverse.com

Comments / 222

nothng2lose
2d ago

I'm going to go off on a limb here and say everything that the Mars Rover has discovered no one has ever seen before.

Reply(8)
69
Harry
2d ago

Too bad it didn’t show that it wasn’t Rhodium, it’s more valuable than gold and rarer. Everybody would forget about conquering each other and be building spaceships with Robotic mining equipment to recover Rhodium.

Reply
14
James Daniel Vandewiele
3d ago

It not nasa Mars landing it’s fake not real Mars landing there a Arizona Mars landing I seen it landed on Arizona desert because they said Mars has water and Alien base on Mars but it’s Arizona desert I saw it landed on Arizona desert not Mars landing it’s fake Mars landing it’s NASA Arizona desert training area I know the truth I seen it landed on Arizona desert at NASA Mars training area plus on Mars there storm on Mars planet and Alien base on Mars and the moon and inside Jupiter planet it’s Arizona NASA Mars training area plus have anybody seen Jack and Ozzy go to Arizona NASA Mars training area tv show on A&E Jack and Ozzy go to Arizona desert and see NASA Mars training area all this is hoax on Arizona desert NASA Mars training area.

Reply(31)
18
