Amador County, CA

Scam Alert — Amador County Sheriff Reports on Spoofing

By Via Press Release
 3 days ago

The Amador County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous reports of another scam running rampant through our community. This particular scam isn’t new, but a reminder is needed. The caller/scammer will often manipulate their telephone number so it appears on your caller I.D. as a local number. This is referred...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
