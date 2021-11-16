ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Intercontinental Champion vs. United States Champion Set For WWE Survivor Series 2021

By Robert DeFelice
Fightful
Fightful
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The King of Strong Style vs.The Archer of Infamy. As WWE Survivor Series looms near, the final champion versus champion match was made official for the card as WWE announced on social media that WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura will face WWE United States Champion Damian Priest. Unlike all...

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Related
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE 24/7 Champion And More Released

On Thursday WWE released a total of 18 Superstars from NXT and the main roster, and some employees were also released from WWE HQ this week as well. According to Fightful Select, Laura Todd, Laura Petrucelli, John Stamatis, and Mike Giaccio are no longer with WWE. The report also noted that the company will fill the open spots with promotions and new hires.
WWE
worldboxingnews.net

‘Eight wins from Floyd Mayweather 50-0 mark, avoided star closes on title’

Gilberto Ramirez stands just eight wins from the exceptional Floyd Mayweather record of 50-0, but the dangerous Mexican can’t land a world title fight. “Zurdo” is on the path to greatness. That’s if he can land the correct opponents. However, it’s not that easy. Now, he’s frustrated by light-heavyweight ruler Dmitry Bivol’s silence.
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Makes Sudden Change To Survivor Series Match

I hope it was erasable ink. We are less than two weeks away from Survivor Series on November 21. That means it is time to start getting the show put together, as there are several spots that are going to have to be filled. WWE has already made a lot of those selections, but they are already making changes, including one wrestler being swapped out for another.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Says He Ruined His Push Because He Was Drunk

It almost goes without saying that every wrestler dreams of being successful, but unfortunately success can also be halted when personal issues get in the way. Thomas Latimer previously wrestled in NXT as Kenneth Cameron, and for a few years he appeared on TNA programming as Bram. During a recent...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shinsuke Nakamura
Person
Damian Priest
wrestlingrumors.net

Big E.’s Actions Caused WWE To Receive Some Complaints

I guess it’s not for everyone. The WWE Champion is automatically one of the biggest names in wrestling, just due the prestige of the championship that they are holding. It is the kind of thing that can make someone’s career, even if they have already done quite a few positive things before. It turns out that the current WWE Champion got the company in some trouble due to one of his signature actions.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Scarlett’s First Post-WWE Match And Valet Bookings Revealed

Former WWE NXT star Scarlett Bordeaux is set to return to in-ring action now that she’s no longer with WWE. WrestlePro has announced that Scarlett will return to the ring at their Killer Instinct event on Saturday, February 5 in Rahway, NJ at the Rahway Rec Center. Tickets are on sale now via WrestleProOnline.com.
WWE
firstsportz.com

WWE Supershow London: WWE Champion Big E faces Bobby Lashley

WWE Champion Big E is on a roll currently. His dream run started when he won the Money in the Bank ladder match. He was on the Blue brand initially, and it seemed like he would be attempting a cash-in on Universal Champion Roman Reigns. But the New Day member surprised the fans, and went to the Red brand to go after the WWE Championship.
WWE
f4wonline.com

Two changes made to WWE Survivor Series teams

Ahead of Survivor Series, a couple of spots have opened up on Team SmackDown. Aliyah and Sami Zayn were removed from their respective Survivor Series teams on tonight's episode of SmackDown. Aliyah was removed from the women's team by Sonya Deville, while Zayn lost his spot on the men's team when he was defeated by Jeff Hardy.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Survivor Series#United States#Combat#Wwe Intercontinental#Money Night Raw#Champion Match#Wwe Network
Fightful

Big E vs. Roman Reigns Made Official For WWE Survivor Series 2021

Another match has been made official for WWE Survivor Series. One of the hallmarks of the annual event is the champions from each brand, Raw and SmackDown, facing off against each other. A showdown between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair had already been announced, but now another heavyweight clash has been confirmed.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Champion Announces New TV Role

It’s certainly not uncommon for professional wrestlers to venture into the world of acting, over the last few years some of wrestling’s biggest names have been able to find success in Hollywood. Now it seems that Jinder Mahal is making the most of his opportunities as the former WWE Champion...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Tried To Bring In A Former Impact Wrestling Champion

It’s not for everyone. While it might not be the most popular at times, there is no denying that WWE is the biggest wrestling promotion in the world. The promotion is still the end goal for a lot of wrestlers, with several of them working as hard as they can to make it to the big leagues. That is not the case for everyone though, and that was the case with a fairly prominent name from outside the company.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star To Challenge For The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title

Former WWE Superstar Mike Knox (aka Knux) is set to challenge for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title. The NWA has announced that Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch will defend against Knox at the upcoming Hard Times II pay-per-view. Knox vs. Murdoch was made after this week’s NWA Powerrr Surge episode...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
stillrealtous.com

WWE Raw And SmackDown Survivor Series Teams Revealed

We’re only a few weeks away from the annual Survivor Series pay-per-view, and the show will once again feature a head to head battle between Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown. Today WWE confirmed the men’s and women’s teams for Raw and SmackDown, and the teams for the traditional 5 on 5 men’s Survivor Series match are as follows:
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE HQ Departures Revealed Including A Former WWE 24/7 Champion

Several more WWE HQ office departures have been revealed. WWE office workers Laura Todd, Laura Petrucelli, John Stamatis, and Mike Giaccio are no longer with the company, according to Fightful Select. The departures of Todd and Petrucelli were first reported by Brad Shepard. It was noted that promotions within WWE,...
WWE
WWE

Champions collide for WWE's Tribute to the Troops this Sunday

Some of the biggest Superstars in WWE will square off in honor of the brave men and women of the United States Armed Forces as three matches were announced for the 19th annual WWE Tribute to the Troops this Sunday, Nov. 14, on FOX. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs....
NFL
PWMania

New WWE Survivor Series Matches And More Announced

WWE has announced a change for the men’s Team RAW at the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view, plus two new RAW vs. SmackDown matches. WWE official Adam Pearce brought Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio to the ring on tonight’s RAW, and said he was almost embarrassed to admit that he felt like he made a big mistake when Team RAW was announced this past weekend because every member of the team is a former WWE Champion, except for Dominik. Pearce said that is an issue for him, and while Dominik has a ton of potential, he wants Team RAW to sweep Team SmackDown for the second year in a row. Pearce then announced Dominik vs. Bobby Lashley with the winner earning the Team RAW spot. Lashley returned for his first appearance since losing to WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg at Crown Jewel, and picked up the win to get the Survivor Series spot.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Star Unhappy About Survivor Series Teams

We’re only a few weeks away from the annual Survivor Series pay-per-view, and WWE has confirmed that the show will once again feature stars from Raw and SmackDown going head to head in a battle for brand supremacy. WWE recently announced that competitors that will make up the teams for...
WWE
elisportsnetwork.com

WWE Champion Big E vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — At one point during Gonzaga’s yearlong run at No. 1 last season, coach Mark Few felt so comfortable with the leadership he had on the floor, he could have left a rack of basketballs on the court, walked away and the Bulldogs could have run practice […]
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

4K+
Followers
19K+
Post
921K+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy