Intercontinental Champion vs. United States Champion Set For WWE Survivor Series 2021

WWE has announced a change for the men’s Team RAW at the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view, plus two new RAW vs. SmackDown matches. WWE official Adam Pearce brought Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio to the ring on tonight’s RAW, and said he was almost embarrassed to admit that he felt like he made a big mistake when Team RAW was announced this past weekend because every member of the team is a former WWE Champion, except for Dominik. Pearce said that is an issue for him, and while Dominik has a ton of potential, he wants Team RAW to sweep Team SmackDown for the second year in a row. Pearce then announced Dominik vs. Bobby Lashley with the winner earning the Team RAW spot. Lashley returned for his first appearance since losing to WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg at Crown Jewel, and picked up the win to get the Survivor Series spot.

WWE ・ 9 DAYS AGO