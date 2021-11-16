ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House passes bill to expand veterans' access to COVID-19, flu vaccines

By Cristina Marcos
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TZIZ7_0cxhp9cm00

The House passed legislation on Monday that would expand access for veterans, their spouses and their caregivers to receive vaccines for both the flu and COVID-19 through the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

The bill, passed by voice vote, would build upon a law enacted earlier this year that gave the VA authority to administer coronavirus vaccines to all veterans as well as their spouses and caregivers. That marked a significant expansion from prior rules that limited the VA to administering vaccines to veterans enrolled in its health care system or family caregivers registered in its assistance program.

Under the proposal approved on Monday, the VA could provide seasonal flu vaccines alongside the COVID-19 shots through April 29 of next year.

"Public health officials are clear: It is completely safe to receive both inoculations even at the same time," said House Veterans Affairs Committee Chairman Mark Takano (D-Calif.). "By providing easy access to both vaccines at the same time, I hope we can begin to reduce the burden on the broader health care system this winter."

Passage of the bill comes the winter holiday season is approaching and coronavirus cases in the U.S. are rising again. Cases had recently stabilized after the summer's surge driven by the delta variant of the virus.

Flu viruses, meanwhile, tend to peak in the winter months between December and February. The incidence of the flu is currently low overall, but infections have increased in recent weeks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Flu activity was unusually low during the 2020-2021 season both in the U.S. and globally. The CDC attributed the decline to COVID-19 mitigation measures such as masks, avoidance of crowds and school closures that also helped limit the spread of the flu virus.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Fauci: COVID-19 hospitalizations rising among vaccinated

COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising among people who are fully vaccinated, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease. Fauci discussed what was driving virus surges in hot spots around the U.S. "What we’re starting to see now is an uptick in hospitalizations...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTGS

Ohio House passes bill that would ban vaccine mandates in state

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio House of Representatives passed a bill on Thursday that would ban public and private entities from requiring vaccinations. House Bill 218 passed with a 58-32 vote. The bill would also offer wide-ranging exemptions for employers and students, including for medical contraindications, reasons of personal...
HEALTH
CBS DFW

All Adults Expected To Soon Be Eligible For ‘Additional Measure Of Protection’ In Form Of Pfizer COVID-19 Booster

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Tens of millions more Americans could soon be eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster dose. The FDA is expected to authorize the additional dose for all adults in the coming days. Moderna requested similar approval Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 17. Right now, anyone who received Johnson & Johnson’s single dose vaccine is eligible for a second shot. Both the Pfizer and Moderna booster doses are currently recommended for a more limited group of adults: those who are 65 and older, those who have underlying health conditions, and those who work or live in a high-risk setting. Last week, Pfizer asked the...
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Takano
KPVI Newschannel 6

Bill on forbidding vaccine rules at public venues passes House, 50-18

HB 421, Rep. Jason Monks’ bill to codify Gov. Brad Little’s anti-“vaccine passport” executive order, while also expanding it, has passed the House on a 50-18 vote. It includes forbidding anyone from having to show proof of vaccination to “enter or remain in a government venue,” including a school, a park, or a recreation area; along with for public employment. Several House members expressed concerns about private-sector events like concerts and plays, and pointed to legal concerns raised in an Idaho Attorney General’s opinion issued today.
U.S. POLITICS
KNOX News Radio

North Dakota House passes coronavirus vaccine mandate bill

North Dakota House representatives have passed a bill that bans government entities, below the federal level, from ordering coronavirus vaccine mandates. The bill passed late Thursday and headed for the Senate Friday also expands exceptions for employees to opt-out of a COVID-19 vaccine, including allowing employees to regularly test for COVID-19, prove they have antibodies built up or claim medical, religious or philosophical exemptions. Companies would still be allowed to install their own vaccine mandates. The bill also says state and local government entities can’t require individuals to disclose their vaccination or antibody status unless they are incarcerated or receiving care at the state hospital or a public health unit.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC San Diego

California Encourages Expanded Access to COVID-19 Booster Shots

California Public Health officials clarified how they want to expand access to COVID-19 booster shots to prevent a potential case surge this Winter. “The CDC has very clear groups that should get a booster and groups that may,” California Health & Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said. Dr. Ghaly’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Vaccines#Seasonal Flu#Cdc
247wallst.com

States Where the Most People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine

As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,870,000 Americans — or 10.8% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
CBS Austin

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

This One Vaccine Could End the COVID Pandemic, Experts Say

Most of us saw COVID vaccinations as a light at the end of the tunnel when they first arrived in the U.S., but over the past year, the pandemic has persisted amid the rise of the fast-spreading Delta variant and a significant drop in vaccination rates. Now, health experts and officials are exploring new options to try to stop the spread of COVID for good, like vaccine mandates, reinstated mask restrictions, and booster shots. But some experts say they're holding out hope that the end of the pandemic will arrive with a different vaccine altogether.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS LA

Booster Shot Confusion As California Goes Against Current CDC And FDA Recommendations

EAGLE ROCK (CBSLA) – As families across the southland prepare to ring in a second holiday season during a pandemic, the state of California is now suggesting that everyone who is vaccinated against COVID-19 should also get a booster shot. “In the short run, I am worried that until we vaccinate more children and our behavior changes with the holidays coming that there’s going to be a spike in cases,” CBS Medical Contributor, Dr. David Agus said. California is one of the states seeing the highest number of new COVID infections, promoting health officials to issue stern warnings. “We should anticipate an increase...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNET

Federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate suspended for businesses: Here's the latest

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has suspended its enforcement of the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine requirement. The mandate would require those working for businesses employing 100 or more people to get fully vaccinated or tested weekly by Jan. 4, 2022, the White House said. It was blocked by a federal appeals court last week, which ordered OSHA to not take steps to enforce the mandate and to wait until further court order. The requirement is designed to curb the surge in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths caused by the virus, including the delta variant.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Hill

The Hill

388K+
Followers
46K+
Post
282M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy