KX Conversation: Christopher Mission with CBP discusses US-Canada border reopening
After being closed for 16 months, the U.S./Canadian border reopened last week.
For our Nov. 15 edition of KX Conversation, we were joined by Christopher Mission, the assistant area port director for U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
We discussed how many residents are crossing the border and if that number is higher than anticipated, what do people attempting to cross the border need to know to make their trip easier and more.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
