ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

KX Conversation: Christopher Mission with CBP discusses US-Canada border reopening

KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZMnXm_0cxhosZP00

After being closed for 16 months, the U.S./Canadian border reopened last week.

For our Nov. 15 edition of KX Conversation, we were joined by Christopher Mission, the assistant area port director for U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

We discussed how many residents are crossing the border and if that number is higher than anticipated, what do people attempting to cross the border need to know to make their trip easier and more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
Birmingham Star

Would-Be Immigrants See Hope in Reopened US Border

Maria fled the violent drug gangs of Michoacan with just three changes of clothes, and traveled 2,500 kilometers (1,500 miles) to the edge of Mexico where she now waits to claim political asylum in the United States. The 38-year-old is part of a record wave of Central and Southern Americans...
IMMIGRATION
Washington Post

Border crossings by Haitian migrants plunged in October, CBP data show

The number of Haitian migrants attempting to cross into the United States fell by more than 90 percent in October after the Biden administration aggressively ramped up its use of deportation flights, according to preliminary U.S. Customs and Border Protection data obtained by The Washington Post. CBP figures show about...
IMMIGRATION
KRGV

U.S. reopens land borders with Mexico to vaccinated travelers

"U.S. reopens land borders with Mexico to vaccinated travelers" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbp#Canada#Border Crossing#Weather#Kx Conversation#Canadian
WMTW

Maine businesses celebrate as US border reopens

The U.S. lifted restrictions Monday on travel from a long list of countries including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe, allowing tourists to make long-delayed trips and family members to reconnect with loved ones after more than a year and a half apart because of the pandemic. Starting Monday, the...
MAINE STATE
keranews.org

Families, communities reunited as US-Mexico border reopens

Land ports along the U.S.-Mexico border reopened Monday to “non-essential travel” for the first time since the start of the pandemic. In March of 2020, then president Donald Trump restricted all “non-essential” travel through U.S. border land ports in response to COVID-19. That designation included tourism, shopping, and visits to see friends and family.
U.S. POLITICS
WILX-TV

US-Canada border reopens, travelers waste no time

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The U.S.-Canada border reopened Monday. It had been closed to nonessential travel since the start of the COVID pandemic. Vaccinated Canadians can finally cross the border into Michigan. Chris Perry, with Customs and Border Patrol, said travelers are not wasting any time. “We’ve been consistent throughout...
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Laredo Morning Times

CBP details requirements for border reopening

Just three days away from the official reopening of the land ports, the CBP port of entry office in Laredo held a press conference to discuss the necessary requirements for all foreign travelers coming into the United States. During the event, CBP detailed the vaccines that will be allowed to...
LAREDO, TX
International Business Times

Deportees Despair Despite US-Mexico Border Reopening

Families separated by the pandemic are planning joyful reunions when the Mexican-US border reopens on Monday, but not Martin Figueroa, who left his "mind and soul" behind when he was deported. He is one of a number of Mexicans who lived legally in the United States until, due to legal...
IMMIGRATION
ValleyCentral

CBP officials hold briefing as border ports prepare to reopen for nonessential travel

Editor’s note: This article was updated with details from the press conference. BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection will be having a press conference Friday morning on land border ports reopening to nonessential travel to those that are fully vaccinated. On November 8, land border ports will allow travel from […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
texomashomepage.com

CBP: We will not compromise national security during reopening of border

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Border officers say they are prepared to welcome non-essential foreign nationals in an orderly manner beginning Monday, but they warn that travelers without proper documents, including proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, will be turned back. They’re also advising U.S. citizens and anyone else otherwise...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

WATCH: El Paso CBP officials hold briefing on Mexico border reopening

EL PASO, Texas -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection held a briefing Friday to discuss the Texas-Mexico border reopening on Monday for non-essential travelers for the first time since March 2020. CBP leadership addressed border crossing requirements and how the change will be implemented locally. They warned to expect longer...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

CBP asks travelers for preparedness, patience for when border reopens next week

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials are asking for preparedness and patience as travelers are able to take advantage of the first stage of re-opening following pandemic travel restrictions. Beginning in March 2020, to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, travel across the land border...
EL PASO, TX
Reuters

Mexico says US has agreed to invest to help tackle migration

WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The United States has agreed to invest in Central America and southern Mexico to promote development and help contain immigration, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Thursday, following a leaders' summit in Washington. Speaking at a news conference after Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez...
FOREIGN POLICY
foxsanantonio.com

Border crisis grows as some countries won't take migrants back

WASHINGTON (SBG)- The Secretary of Homeland Security was on Capitol Hill Tuesday, answering tough questions about the number of migrants making their way into the United States illegally. Overall, the number of migrants at the southern border is far lower than it was earlier this year, during the peak of...
IMMIGRATION
wbfo.org

U.S., Canada agree to restart NEXUS applications

There's been another tiny shift in reopening the border between the U.S. and Canada, with the two countries agreeing to restart applications for the NEXUS or FAST passes on the American side. The process formally restarts in two weeks. In the tangled process of reopening the border, the Canadian application...
IMMIGRATION
KX News

KX News

1K+
Followers
770
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy