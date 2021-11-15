ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Clooney 'couldn't be happier' with life as a dad

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorge Clooney is "surprised" by how happy he feels. The 60-year-old actor has four-year-old twins Ella and Alexander with his wife Amal, and George admits he's loving the challenge of parenthood. He said: "They're funny, and they pull pranks on me. I just look at them thinking, I couldn't...

