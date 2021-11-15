Taylor Lautner's sister introduced him to his fiancee

In news that is very sweet but logistically a little confusing, Twilight star Taylor Lautner is set to marry his girlfriend of three years, Tay Dome. Lautner and Dome both posted photos of the proposal to social media, with Dome writing, “my absolute best friend” and “I cannot wait to spend forever with you.” On his Instagram, Lautner added, “And just like that, all of my wishes came true,” alongside a snapshot of the couple amidst rose petals, candles, and a neon sign reading “Lautner,” which we can only assume means Dome is taking her fiancé’s last name. Friends and family of the pair celebrated in the comments, with Lautner’s Twilight co-star Nikki Reed writing, “Oh my goodness! This makes me want to cry! Wow! Congrats to you both,” and Patrick Schwarzenegger adding, “I’ll be the flower boy.” Dome, who is a registered nurse and YouTuber, met Lautner through his sister, Makena Lautner, back in 2018. “My best friends are getting MARRIED,” Makena wrote on Dome’s Instagram post. Check out photos below, and congrats to the happy Taylors!

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO