Taylor Lautner's sister introduced him to his fiancee

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaylor Lautner was introduced to his fiancee by his sister. The 29-year-old actor recently proposed to Tay Dome, and Taylor's sister, Makena Moore, has now revealed the role she played in their romance. Alongside a series of sweet photos of herself and Tay, Makena wrote on Instagram: "Not to...

