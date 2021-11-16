ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polish-Belarusian crisis is a major test of Western Europeans’ resolve

By Post Editorial Board
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has weaponized migration and stands poised to do the same with energy. Will Europe’s leaders finally get serious about slapping him down?. Thousands of migrants, largely from the Middle East, are stranded in dire and freezing conditions on Belarus’ border with Poland, which won’t let...

US News and World Report

Moscow Says U.S. Rehearsed Nuclear Strike Against Russia This Month

MOSCOW/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Russia's defence minister on Tuesday accused U.S. bombers of rehearsing a nuclear strike on Russia from two different directions earlier this month and complained that the planes had come within 20 km (12.4 miles) of the Russian border. But the Pentagon said its drills were announced publicly at...
Alexander Lukashenko
Vladimir Putin
MarketRealist

What Does Russia Want From Ukraine? Tensions Continue to Rise

Tensions are once again escalating between Russia and Ukraine. Amid the discussion, Russian President Vladimir Putin has been tight-lipped on his exact intentions. The aggressive Russian military movement on Ukraine prompted many governments to believe that a Russian attack is on the horizon. After years of conflict, what does Russia actually want from Ukraine?
AFP

EU observers report irregularities in Venezuela vote

An EU observer mission on Tuesday reported irregularities in Venezuelan elections for governors and mayors over the weekend, in which opposition parties participated for the first time since 2017. Despite "better conditions" than in previous elections, the observers noted a "lack of adherence to the rule of law." Mission head Isabel Santos told reporters that "some laws affected the equality of conditions, the balance and the transparency of the elections" and this within the context of a "lack of judicial independence." The government of President Nicolas Maduro, whose 2018 election is not recognized by part of the international community, won a landslide victory in Sunday's ballot, which was overseen by EU observers for the first time in 15 years.
AFP

EU readies sanctions against Belarus transport

The European Union will impose sanctions on Belarus' airline and on international firms involved in migrant trafficking, in response to the crisis on Poland's border, top officials said Tuesday. She said her commission would draw up a sanctions "blacklist" of travel and transport firms involved in trafficking migrants into the bloc, for approval by parliament and member states.
Poland
Europe
Europe battles Covid surge as WHO warns of 700,000 more deaths

Europe remains "in the firm grip" of Covid and the continent's death toll could top 2.2 million this winter if current trends continue, the World Health Organization warned on Tuesday. Europe is battling an upsurge in the pandemic that saw Austria return to lockdown this week while Germany and the Netherlands are poised to announce new restrictions. A further 700,000 people in the 53 countries that comprise the WHO's European region could die by March 1, the global health agency said, in addition to the 1.5 million who have already succumbed to the virus. It expects "high or extreme stress in intensive care units (ICUs) in 49 out of 53 countries between now and March 1, 2022".
AFP

Petrolhead, novelist, trampolinist for post-Merkel cabinet

Olaf Scholz, who is on the brink of succeeding Angela Merkel after 16 years as German chancellor, has assembled a team of strange bedfellows to share power at the helm of his centre-left government. She has pledged to put human rights at the centre of German diplomacy, promising a tougher ride for Russia and China after the commerce-driven pragmatism of the Merkel years. 
AFP

Croatia's truffle hunters seek habitat protection amid climate change

The sound of paws scurrying along the forest floor echoes through Croatia's northwestern woods, where the hunt for truffles is being threatened by climate change and deforestation -- stirring fears that the country's gastronomic goldmine may be at risk. The delicate microclimate in the picturesque Istria peninsula's forests has long been famed for producing some of the finest white truffles, which this year fetched up to 2,500 euros ($2,860) per kilo. But the increase in temperatures and lower precipitation levels linked to climate change along with a shrinking water table and habitat loss could throw off the natural incubator that produces the luxurious ingredient. "It's more difficult to find a truffle than to sell it," laments Darko Muzica, who oversees the Istra association of truffle hunters, an advocacy group campaigning to protect the peninsula's white truffle.
