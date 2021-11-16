ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Evgenii Dadonov scoring timely goals for Golden Knights

By David Schoen Las Vegas Review-Journal
reviewjournal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter he was acquired by the Golden Knights in a trade this offseason, Evgenii Dadonov was described as someone who made his living in the hard areas of the ice. Through the team’s first 15 games, he has lived up to his reputation. Of the winger’s five goals, none...

www.reviewjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
nhltraderumor.com

Reilly Smith or Evgenii Dadonov – Which one gets traded?

The latest NHL trade rumors chatter goes back to the Vegas Golden Knights. Now that Vegas has finally landed the player they wanted all summer long in Jack Eichel, they will have to move out some players once Mark Stone and Max Pacioretty are back in the lineup. Justin Emerson...
NHL
reviewjournal.com

Golden Knights report: Marchessault, Dadonov named stars

3. Canucks winger Nils Hoglander — The 20-year-old from Sweden twice had the tying goal and added an assist for his first career three-point game. He was consistently Vancouver’s most dangerous forward. 2. Knights winger Jonathan Marchessault — A two-goal night, including the go-ahead tally on a power play in...
NHL
Derrick

Marchessault, Dadonov get two each; Knights top Canucks, 7-4

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Evgenii Dadonov and Jonathan Marchessault each scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Vancouver Canucks 7-4 on Saturday night. Vegas extended its win streak to 8-2-0 since Oct. 26 after opening the season 1-4-0. The Golden Knights also continued dominating the Canucks, improving to 9-0-2 all-time since 2017.
NHL
lvsportsbiz.com

Free-Wheeling Golden Knights Pour In Seven Goals In 7-4 Win Over Vancouver Saturday

Just the facts: Vegas Golden Knights 7 Vancouver Canucks 4. Golden Knights goal scorers: Evgenii Dadonov (2 goals), Reilly Smith, Brayden McNabb, Jake Leschyshyn, Jonathan Marchessault (2 goals — his 100th and 101st of his VGK career) Attendance: 18,261. Record: 9-6, including eight wins out of 10 games. Storyline: High-scoring...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Roy
Person
Evgenii Dadonov
Person
Nick Holden
lasvegasadvisor.com

Knights on Ice — No One Is Feeling Sorry for the Vegas Golden Knights

After last night’s loss to the Carolina Hurricanes at T-Mobile by the score of 4-2, Captain Mark Stone was asked if he and the team could take any solace in knowing that the VGK overcame a 2-0 first-period lead by scoring 2 goals in the second period to tie the game with a lineup that’s completely riddled with injuries.
NHL
sinbin.vegas

Learning Lessons From Evgenii Dadonov’s Hot And Cold Start To The Season

It’s been an interesting start to the season for Evgenii Dadonov. A player acquired by the Golden Knights this offseason as a potential solution to the scoring droughts, Dadonov’s impact will be judged almost exclusively on point production. His first couple weeks in Vegas were underwhelming. He posted just one...
NHL
chatsports.com

Gamethread #15: Canucks vs Golden Knights

The past couple days have been tough for Canuck fans. Social media is asking for multiple sacrifices. So, tonight I am changing things up. Only happy thoughts for this gamethread. We love this team and want only the best. So let’s cheer on this rag-tag group of Americans....and Swedes....and a...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Lightning's Brayden Point out Sunday after colliding into boards

Per the Tampa Bay Times’ Eduardo A. Encina, Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point isn’t taking pregame warmups and will be absent for Tampa’s game Sunday against the Minnesota Wild. Point collided with the boards during Saturday night’s game versus the New Jersey Devils after he was tripped on a...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Golden Knights#Metropolitan Division#Russian
NHL

Golden Knights Score Twice in Third to Top Kraken, 4-2

The Vegas Golden Knights (7-6-0) opened their six-game homestand with a 4-2 victory against the Seattle Kraken (4-8-1) on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena. Jordan Eberle opened the scoring for Seattle less than five minutes into the contest to put the Kraken ahead, 1-0. In the final 30 seconds of the frame, Alex Pietrangelo potted his third goal of the season to tie the game before the intermission. Yanni Gourde rebuilt the Seattle lead with 31 seconds to go in the second period, but Evgenii Dadonov answered 15 seconds later to send the game into the third period level at 2-2. Reilly Smith scored two goals less than a minute apart to snatch a 4-2 lead early in the final stanza. Robin Lehner finished the game with 25 saves as the Golden Knights defeated the Kraken for the second time this season.
NHL
Yardbarker

Kraken Inconsistencies on Full Display in Loss to Golden Knights

The Seattle Kraken fell short in their first revenge game against the Vegas Golden Knights, 4-2. They have now sunk further into the deep, sitting in last place in the Pacific Division with a 4-8-1 record, while the Knights have climbed to sixth at 7-6-0. It was another game in...
NHL
rawcharge.com

Lightning Round: Tampa Bay’s nine-game point streak ended after Saturday’s loss

Yesterday the Tampa Bay Lightning suffered their first loss in regulation in November, thereby ending their nine-game point streak. The Lightning controlled the game throughout the first two periods, but couldn’t prevent the New Jersey Devils’ comeback in the third period, conceding four unanswered goals [Raw Charge]. There is little...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
reviewjournal.com

Mark Stone skates with Golden Knights for first time since injury

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone skated with the team Tuesday morning for the first time since getting injured in the second game of the season on Oct. 14. Stone was injured in the second period of the Knights’ 6-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings and hasn’t appeared since. He did skate on his own at City National Arena on Oct. 29.
NHL
The Spokesman-Review

Golden Knights beat Kraken 4-2 behind quick third period goals

LAS VEGAS — Shea Theodore and Reilly Smith scored 46 seconds apart early in the third period to lift the Vegas Golden Knights over the Seattle Kraken 4-2 on Tuesday night. It was the second meeting of the NHL’s two newest franchises. Vegas beat Seattle on opening night, 4-3. After...
NHL
knightsonice.com

Golden Knights 3, Wild 2: The kids and the kill

Paul Cotter did Paul Cotter things. It’s a proclamation that’s been made many times over, and in his second NHL game, it came to fruition. Cotter scored his first NHL goal, followed by fellow rookie Jonas Rondbjerg in the first period, and the Vegas Golden Knights withstood a third-period rally from the Minnesota Wild for a 3-2 victory; their seventh in nine games.
NHL
Las Vegas Sun

With first NHL goal, Golden Knights’ Rondbjerg etches place in Danish hockey history

It was 4:38 a.m. in Rungsted, Denmark, the hometown of Golden Knights forward Jonas Rondbjerg, when the puck flew off his stick and into the net. Rondbjerg hadn’t had a chance to check his phone before he sat at the T-Mobile Arena podium at 10:11 p.m. Las Vegas time, but he knew his parents had seen his first NHL goal.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy