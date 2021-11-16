Evgenii Dadonov scoring timely goals for Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights (7-6-0) opened their six-game homestand with a 4-2 victory against the Seattle Kraken (4-8-1) on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena. Jordan Eberle opened the scoring for Seattle less than five minutes into the contest to put the Kraken ahead, 1-0. In the final 30 seconds of the frame, Alex Pietrangelo potted his third goal of the season to tie the game before the intermission. Yanni Gourde rebuilt the Seattle lead with 31 seconds to go in the second period, but Evgenii Dadonov answered 15 seconds later to send the game into the third period level at 2-2. Reilly Smith scored two goals less than a minute apart to snatch a 4-2 lead early in the final stanza. Robin Lehner finished the game with 25 saves as the Golden Knights defeated the Kraken for the second time this season.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO