Railway line reopens after truck crash

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police say a motorcyclist died after colliding with a tow truck. It happened at around 8 p.m. on Saturday. Police responded to the intersection of Mississippi Avenue and Blackhawk Street. Investigators say the motorcyclist was traveling east on Mississippi Ave. at a high rate of speed and was driving between vehicles, also known as lane splitting. The other vehicles were stopped at a red light when witnesses told police the motorcyclist didn’t slow down before crashing into the tow truck in the intersection. The tow truck was facing the other direction, trying to make a left hand turn on a green arrow. The truck driver was not hurt. The identity of the motorcyclist has not been released.

AURORA, CO ・ 11 DAYS AGO