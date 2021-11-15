ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Railway line reopens after truck crash

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA railway line in Fife has reopened after a pick-up truck crashed down an embankment. The line between Ladybank and Perth was closed...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Motorcyclist Dies After Crashing Into Tow Truck In Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police say a motorcyclist died after colliding with a tow truck. It happened at around 8 p.m. on Saturday. Police responded to the intersection of Mississippi Avenue and Blackhawk Street. Investigators say the motorcyclist was traveling east on Mississippi Ave. at a high rate of speed and was driving between vehicles, also known as lane splitting. The other vehicles were stopped at a red light when witnesses told police the motorcyclist didn’t slow down before crashing into the tow truck in the intersection. The tow truck was facing the other direction, trying to make a left hand turn on a green arrow. The truck driver was not hurt. The identity of the motorcyclist has not been released.
AURORA, CO
12 News

Road reopened after fatal head-on vehicle crash near Wickenburg

WICKENBURG, Ariz. — A person is dead after a head-on vehicle collision near Wickenburg early Thursday morning, Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers said. The collision took place north of Wickenburg on the US 93 highway, DPS said. Department officials reported one person was declared dead and "unknown other...
WICKENBURG, AZ
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Trenton Road reopens after fiery crash with injuries

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A fiery crash with injuries shut down Trenton Road near Treeland Drive on Monday morning. At about 7:40 a.m., two vehicles crashed near Spring Creek Baptist Church, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien. One vehicle rolled over and was on fire. Both lanes of...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WTAJ

Driver escapes truck fire after crashing into tree

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A driver was able to escape his truck after crashing into a tree before the truck caught fire early Thursday morning. The Philipsburg Fire Department was called to the vehicle fire on Salem Road near Glosser Lane in Boggs Township at 3:51 a.m. Nov. 11. Hope Fire Company Engine 57-1 […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railway#Pick Up Truck#Accident#Network Rail
13News Now

Churchland Bridge reopens after 4-vehicle crash

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department said Monday afternoon that the Churchland Bridge reopened following a multi-vehicle crash earlier in the day. The police department tweeted just after 4:30 p.m. that the wreck happened near the 4000 block of High Street. It asked people to find alternate routes as officers worked to clear the scene.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WDIO-TV

Worker injured after truck strikes electrical lines

A 56-year-old construction worker has been hospitalized after the arm on a boom truck he was operating struck overhead electrical wires in western Michigan. The Ottawa County sheriff's office says the truck caught fire Thursday afternoon at a home construction site in Blendon Township and the worker suffered an electric shock while trying to mitigate the damage.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Idaho Statesman

Update: Westbound I-84 lanes reopened after crash in Nampa

Westbound Interstate 84 lanes reopened in Nampa after a Wednesday night crash, according to Idaho State Police. All lanes had reopened by 11:05 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a police tweet. Police announced the closure, west of the Karcher Road exit, in a tweet posted at 9:07 p.m. on Wednesday.
IDAHO STATE
NECN

Quincy's Burgin Parkway Reopened After Vehicle Crashes Into Pole

A person is seriously injured after the vehicle they were operating crashed into a pole on Burgin Parkway in Quincy, Massachusetts, forcing part of the roadway to be closed for several hours Monday night in both directions. Quincy police put the traffic alert out on social media just before 5...
QUINCY, MA
The Ithaca Voice

Update: Road reopened after crash on South Meadow Street

ITHACA, N.Y.—An automobile crash this morning has closed the 700 block of South Meadow Street, near the Ithaca Skate Park, as authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. Details are scarce currently, though a Swift911 alert was sent out at 11 a.m. telling the public to avoid the area of...
ITHACA, NY
WSFA

Lanes of I-85 southbound in Macon County reopen after crash

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 southbound in Macon County forced lanes to close Thursday. According to Macon County Emergency Management Director Frank Lee, both lanes of I-85 southbound near the Wire Road exit were blocked. Lee says multiple vehicles were involved in the crash...
MACON COUNTY, AL
local21news.com

Stretch of I-81 SB reopens in Lebanon County after crash

LEBANON COUNTY — UPDATE:. Officials from PennDOT say I-81 southbound has reopened following a crash earlier. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- A multi-vehicle crash on I-81 southbound at mile marker 81 in Lebanon County has closed all lanes, according to PennDOT. This is developing story. Stay with CBS 21 News for more updates.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
KRMS Radio

Camdenton Man Injured After Crash With Semi-Truck

A Camdenton man is injured in a two-vehicle accident on highway-63 at Mount Pleasant in Boone County. The highway patrol says it happened late Wednesday afternoon when a tractor-trailer truck crossed into the path of the car driven by 42-year-old Douglas Hooper, of Camdenton. Hooper suffered moderate injuries and was...
CAMDENTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy