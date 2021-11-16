WidePoint: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slipped 1.24% to $341.01 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.05% to 35,619.25 and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.26% to 15,854.76. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $43.32 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO