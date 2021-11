The Steelers’ and Lions’ horrendous 16-16 affront to football on Sunday not only ended Detroit’s 12-game losing streak, but it also continued a little run of ties that’s dogged the NFL ever since they shortened overtime from 15 to 10 minutes. Going back to 2018, when the change occurred, there’s been at least one tie game in every season, and since 2012, when they tweaked the sudden death rules so a field goal on the first possession wouldn’t automatically end a game, there have been 10 total games without a winner or a loser, which averages out to exactly one per year.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO