Northern Dynasty: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FuboTV is a solid play on the growth of sports streaming and sports betting markets. PubMatic is adapting to the new cookie-less ad tech landscape. Growth stocks have been the star performers of the U.S. equity market for the past 12 years, driven by ultra-low interest rates and the availability of cheap capital. However, broader market indicators are suggesting these driving forces may be waning. In October 2021, the U.S. consumer price index (CPI, a metric used to gauge inflation) rose year over year by 6.2%, the highest surge since December 1990. In response to this rising inflation, the U.S. Federal Reserve is now hinting at reducing the pace of bond buying.

STOCKS ・ 26 MINUTES AGO