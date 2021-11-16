Rising gas prices continue to increase ahead of Thanksgiving travel

NEWTON, Mass. — Gas prices are creeping up and up. AAA said the price of gas had been going up every week. With gas prices between $3.59 and $4.19, getting around is getting expensive.

We talked to the Mary Maguire, AAA spokesperson for Massachusetts, about those rising prices.

“We had been seeing for several weeks increases of 9 and 10 cents or more every single week,” Maguire said.

AAA Northeast said the holiday rush this year is going to look a lot like the one before the pandemic. In Massachusetts alone, more than 1.2 million people will travel for Thanksgiving, up more than 15% than a year ago during the height of the pandemic. 1.1 million will be traveling by car. And all paying more for gas.

“We are actually $1.29 higher than we were this time last year, but the good news – that was the bad news – the good news is as we head into the Thanksgiving holiday, we are looking at gas prices moderating,” Maguire said.

Michael Sylvester is already paying the price with the gas prices cutting into his profits. His company has been trying to move Christmas trees down from New Hampshire.

“We go three times a week, so we are getting gas multiple times a week,” Sylvester said. “For a round trip it’s probably $200.”

Emily Coutu is trying to assess how much she can afford on holiday travel this year.

“We have family up in N.Y., so hopefully we’ll get up there. Especially with COVID, we missed it last year so we can do it this year,” Coutu said.

AAA highly recommends filling up as early as possible because with so many people scheduled to travel that could put a demand on gas and drive up the price even more.

©2021 Cox Media Group