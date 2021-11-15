ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two regimes of tidal-stream circularization by supermassive black holes

By Joseph Rossi, Juan Servin,, Michael Kesden
 5 days ago

Stars that approach a supermassive black hole (SMBH) too closely can be disrupted by the tidal gravitational field of the SMBH. The resulting debris forms a tidal stream orbiting the SMBH, which can collide with itself due to relativistic apsidal precession. These...

journals.aps.org

scitechdaily.com

Hubble Space Telescope Spotted Something Scary [Video]

The drama of death among stars can look pretty eerie at times. This photo of the aging red giant star CW Leonis seems like something out of a Halloween tale. The star looks like it’s entrapped inside wispy orange spider webs that wrap around the star. Beams of light shine through the dust, like sunbeams on a partly cloudy day. As it runs out of fuel, the star “burps” shells of sooty carbon that escape into space. The carbon was cooked up in the star’s core as a waste product of nuclear fusion. Anyone with a fireplace knows that soot is a nuisance. But carbon ejected into space provides raw material for the formation of future stars, planets, and maybe even life. On Earth, complex biological molecules consist of carbon atoms bonded with other common elements.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Discovered Unexpected 'Hidden World' in Earth's Inner Core!

Researchers have discovered that Earth's "solid" inner core is actually a bit soft. The scientific world believed that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy which a liquid outer core covered for more than half a century. However, according to a recent study published in the...
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

Astronomers discover enormous 'barrier' separating the center of the Milky Way from the cosmic ray sea

The center of the Milky Way may be even more bizarre than astronomers thought, according to a new study. For the study, a team of researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Nanjing investigated a map of radioactive gamma-rays — the highest-energy form of light in the universe, which can arise when extremely high-speed particles called cosmic rays crash into ordinary matter — blasting in and around the center of our galaxy.
ASTRONOMY
higherperspectives.com

Satellite Images Show How Much Humans Have Interfered With The Earth

Let's get real for a second, the earth is dying all around us. There's no denying it. The earth is a gift from the universe. We're meant to take care of it so that it can take care of us. It's no coincidence that a walk in nature or a trip to the beach has the power to instantly reenergize us and expand our midset. That is how we align our frequency with the universe.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

A Massive Rock Orbiting The Sun Appears to Have Originated Surprisingly Close to Us

It appears that our Moon has been careless. According to a new analysis, a chunk of rock that hangs out near Earth's orbital path along the Sun seems to be made of the same material as the Moon, suggesting that it broke off at some point to be flung into space. But how, and when, remains a mystery. The rock is named 469219 Kamoʻoalewa, and astronomers already found it interesting before this latest development. The object belongs to a class of asteroids known as the Apollo asteroids, which more or less share Earth's orbit around the Sun; but Kamoʻoalewa is also what is...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Astronomers May Have Detected a Rare 'Missing Link' Black Hole in Our Closest Neighbor

A rare treasure that could shed light on the evolution of black holes has just been found in the Milky Way's closest large galactic neighbor. In a cluster of stars in the Andromeda galaxy, AKA M31, astronomers have studied changes in light to identify a black hole clocking in at almost 100,000 times the mass of the Sun. That places the beast squarely in the regime of "intermediate mass" – both elusive and highly sought by astronomers for the questions they can answer. "In this paper," wrote an international team of astronomers led by Renuka Pechetti of Liverpool John Moores University in...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

The Scariest Things in the Universe Are Black Holes – Here’s Why

Halloween is a time to be haunted by ghosts, goblins, and ghouls, but nothing in the universe is scarier than a black hole. Black holes – regions in space where gravity is so strong that nothing can escape – are a hot topic in the news these days. Half of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to Roger Penrose for his mathematical work showing that black holes are an inescapable consequence of Einstein’s theory of gravity. Andrea Ghez and Reinhard Genzel shared the other half for showing that a massive black hole sits at the center of our galaxy.
ASTRONOMY
Inverse

3 jaw-dropping reasons you should be terrified of black holes

Nothing in the universe is scarier than a black hole. Black holes — regions in space where gravity is so strong that nothing can escape — are a hot topic in the news these days. Half of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to Roger Penrose for his...
ASTRONOMY
AFP

Moon lighting: partial lunar eclipse to be longest since 1440

The longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years, which will bathe the Moon in red, was visible for a big slice of humanity on Friday. That is the longest partial eclipse since 1440 -- around the time Johannes Gutenberg invented his printing press -- and won't be beaten until the far-off future of 2669.
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Black Holes Capable of Erasing Someone’s Past are Real, At Least Theoretically

If you ever regretted giving your vote to a certain politician or hooking up with too many guys during your lifetime, you’re not alone! The good news is that there is at least a theoretical chance for you to erase that past that haunts you often, and the method implies the use of a certain type of black hole.
ASTRONOMY
Northwestern University

Black holes of ‘all shapes and sizes’ in new gravitational-wave catalog

An international team of researchers, including Northwestern University astrophysicists, has released the largest-ever catalog of gravitational-wave events. Of the 35 new events observed between November 2019 and March 2020, 33 were likely mergers between black holes of various shapes and sizes. The other two events were likely black holes merging with neutron stars — a much rarer event. Of these rare black hole and neutron star mergers, one event appears to show a massive black hole (about 33 times the mass of our sun) merging with a very low-mass neutron star (about 1.17 times the mass of our sun). This is one of the lowest-mass neutron stars ever detected.
ASTRONOMY
Channel 3000

Hidden black hole discovered in our neighboring galaxy

A newly discovered black hole has been hiding in a cluster containing thousands of stars in our neighboring Large Magellanic Cloud galaxy. The black hole is 160,000 light-years away from Earth, and it’s 11 times the mass of our sun. Astronomers found it by using the European Southern Observatory’s Very...
ASTRONOMY
eso.org

Black hole found hiding in star cluster outside our galaxy

Using the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (ESO’s VLT), astronomers have discovered a small black hole outside the Milky Way by looking at how it influences the motion of a star in its close vicinity. This is the first time this detection method has been used to reveal the presence of a black hole outside of our galaxy. The method could be key to unveiling hidden black holes in the Milky Way and nearby galaxies, and to help shed light on how these mysterious objects form and evolve.
ASTRONOMY
The Next Web

Expanding black holes could be playing Pac Man with the universe

Pac Man‘s a simple protagonist. He doesn’t have a scruffy beard or a worried look in his eyes. He’s doesn’t sling out quips or one-liners. He eats dots. That’s it. That’s sort of how black holes work. They only do one thing: gobble up literally everything. But, just like Pac Man, they can only eat the stuff that’s right next to them.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Study shines a light into 'black holes' in the Arabidopsis genome

Salk Institute scientists, collaborating with researchers from the University of Cambridge and Johns Hopkins University, have sequenced the genome of the world's most widely used model plant species, Arabidopsis thaliana, at a level of detail never previously achieved. The study, published in Science on November 12, 2021, reveals the secrets of Arabidopsis chromosome regions called centromeres. The findings shed light on centromere evolution and provides insights into the genomic equivalent of black holes.
WILDLIFE

