PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After being sidelined for a positive COVID-19 test, Sidney Crosby is once again donning the skates and getting back out there on the ice. The Pittsburgh Penguins tweeted on Saturday that the captain would be skating this afternoon, but he will not be playing in tonight’s game at 7 p.m. against the Ottawa Senators.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO