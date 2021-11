PORTLAND, Maine — A humanitarian group has resettled at least 68 Afghans in Maine. Catholic Charities Maine has been working to resettle Afghans who have family ties in the southern part of the state, the Portland Press Herald reported. The effort is a small piece of the work to resettle tens of thousands of evacuees who were airlifted out of Kabul and taken to military bases in the U.S.

