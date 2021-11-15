Scottish whisky innovation creates gasoline alternative

Want to learn more about Japanese whisky? Read our expert guide then check out our introduction to whisky as well as our features on Irish whiskey and English whisky. Japanese whisky has long been making its own mark on the world, with whisky-makers producing modern, delicately flavoured, unique whiskies. Despite its modern approach, reports of Japanese whisky date back to as early as the 1850s. Japanese whisky was officially established in 1923, when Suntory launched the first genuine malt whisky distillery in Osaka. The company was helped by employee Masataka Taketsuru, who was famously sent to Scotland to learn Scotch whisky-making in 1918, and he is now known as the father of Japanese whisky.

DRINKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO