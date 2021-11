Who doesn’t love a good waffle cone full of ice cream? It’s always so much fun sampling and figuring out just what flavor you want. And we’ve all seen some flavors that we can’t believe were thought of. But this may be some of the most interesting flavors I’ve seen yet. Yes even knowing we told you about Kraft Mac & Cheese flavored ice cream this summer. The ice cream brand Salt & Straw recently unveiled their Friendsgiving flavors. And while some sound incredible- pumpkin and gingersnap pie yes please- others, like turkey ice cream, I’d have to taste to believe.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO