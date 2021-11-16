ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego virtual job fair: City looks to fill open positions

By Domenick Candelieri
SAN DIEGO – The City of San Diego announced it is hosting a virtual job fair this week, seeking to fill hundreds of open jobs that include paid internships and entry-level positions.

City officials say Wednesday’s event is aimed at young adults ages 16-24 who are interested in entering the job market, in hopes to help them prepare, apply and get hired.

“The City of San Diego is a great place to work, and we want to extend this exciting opportunity to our young people,” said Parks and Recreation Director Andy Field. “Attendees will be connected with a career professional and be exposed to the diverse opportunities our department has to offer.”

San Diego named most fun place to live in US, report says

With more than 400 parks and 275 playgrounds, the city is offering park maintenance positions, as well as opportunities in youth and adult aquatics programs at city pools, administrative jobs managing more than 300 parks and recreation web pages, golf course administration and park asset management.

Job fair employees will teach attendees about paid internships , mentorships and entry-level positions available in the City’s Parks and Recreation Department. The internships pay $15 per hour, with up to 300 hours available.

For those interested in the virtual job fair, they can participate via Zoom . Registration is not required.

To learn more about what the Parks and Recreation Department has to offer and other employment at the City for youth and adults, visit sandiego.gov/CityJobs .

