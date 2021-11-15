ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Weak scale as a trigger

By Nima Arkani-Hamed, Raffaele Tito D’Agnolo,, Hyung Do Kim
APS physics
 5 days ago

Does the value of the Higgs mass parameter affect the expectation value of local operators in the Standard Model? For essentially all local operators the answer to this question is “no”, and this is one of the avatars of the hierarchy problem: Nothing is “triggered” when the Higgs mass parameter crosses...

journals.aps.org

Phys.org

Micro-scale current sheets unleash macro-scale space weather

While movies show Earth as existing in a calm, pristine corner of the universe, in reality the near-Earth space environment is dangerous and dynamic. On any given day, hot charged particles and blobs of plasma, called the solar wind, travel from the sun and are deflected by the Earth's magnetic field, causing beautiful aurora around north and south poles. During solar storms, however, the solar wind can compress the Earth's magnetic field, causing the magnetic field lines to rearrange and reconnect (also known as magnetic reconnection), shooting hot, dense plasma back toward the Earth. Processes like these are commonly referred to as space weather. Because of the effect that these space-based disruptions can have on key elements of our modern society, such as telecommunication systems and power grids, obtaining a good understanding of these processes is just as essential as understanding ground-based weather.
ASTRONOMY
APS physics

Internal and inertia-gravity wave focusing at large Stokes numbers

In this experimental study we consider the geometric focusing of internal waves by the horizontal oscillation of a torus in a stratified or rotating stratified fluid. In order to minimize viscous dissipation the experiments have been conducted at the. 13. −. m. -large Coriolis platform and a large torus was...
SCIENCE
APS physics

Chemical reaction for mixing studies

We introduce an original chemical reaction between two transparent reactant solutions (fluorescin and potassium ferricyanide), producing a fluorescent product in water (fluorescein). The reaction has a tunable kinetics, allowing the quantitative investigation of the interplay between molecular diffusion and reaction kinetics in various reactant field topologies. We document the chemical reaction kinetics and its sensitivity to ambient pH, temperature, reactants concentrations, etc., and we implement it in two simple reactant-contacting geometries in a Hele-Shaw cell. The resulting reaction-diffusion zones and product formation rates exhibit either the reaction-controlled or diffusion-controlled regimes, as well as a new “diffusio-chemical” regime which we show to be inherent to the early time transient dynamics of any bimolecular reaction between initially segregated reactants. The potential interest of this reaction, opening prospects for the study of reactive mixing, is underlined.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Weak bonds are a strength in making borophene

Borophene may be done tantalizing materials scientists and start serving their ambitions, if a new approach by Rice University researchers can be turned into practice. Materials theorist Boris Yakobson of Rice's George R. Brown School of Engineering and his group suggest a method to synthesize borophene, the 2D version of boron, in a way that could make it easier to free up or manipulate.
CHEMISTRY
APS physics

Settling and clustering of particles of moderate mass density in turbulence

We present a numerical study of settling and clustering of small inertial particles in homogeneous and isotropic turbulence, in the dilute regime in which particles do not interact with each other or affect the fluid. Particles are denser than the fluid, but not in the limit of being much heavier than the displaced fluid. At fixed Reynolds and Stokes numbers, we vary the fluid-to-particle mass ratio and the gravitational acceleration. The effect of varying one or the other is similar but not quite the same. We report nonmonotonic behavior of the particles' velocity skewness and kurtosis with the second parameter, and an associated anomalous behavior of the settling velocity when compared to the free-fall Stokes velocity, including some cases of loitering. Clustering increases for increasing gravitational acceleration and for decreasing fluid-to-particle mass ratio.
SCIENCE
APS physics

Numerical study of the transcritical shock-droplet interaction

Transcritical shock-droplet interactions (TSDIs) occur in a spectrum of high-speed propulsion systems involving liquid fuel injection. “Transcritical” behavior refers to a condition at which the combustion chamber pressure nears the critical pressure of the fuel-air mixture and, by increasing the temperature, a transition from liquidlike to gaslike state is observed. Our understanding of TSDI is significantly less developed than its gas-phase (ideal-gas or supercritical) or liquid-phase (subcritical) counterparts, which are referred to as shock-bubble interactions (SBIs) and shock-droplet interactions (SDIs), respectively. In this paper, we investigate the interaction of a shockwave with an n-dodecane droplet at supercritical pressures. A fully conservative diffuse-interface framework coupled with the Peng-Robinson equation of state is developed to accurately determine the state of the fluid and the resulting interfacial instabilities as the shock propagates through the droplet. The influence of varying the initial temperature of the fuel, the ambient pressure, and the shockwave strength on the shock structure and the droplet morphological deformation is delineated. The dynamics of the TSDI cases are then compared to the subcritical SDI and supercritical or ideal-gas SBI counterparts. It is shown that, depending on the preshock temperature and pressure, the TSDIs exhibit some common features observed in classical cases of SDIs and SBIs, bridging the gap between the sub- and supercritical problems.
INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Mathematics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
APS physics

Accidentally Asymmetric Dark Matter

We study the effect of a first-order phase transition in a confining S U ( N ) dark sector with heavy dark quarks. The baryons of this sector are the dark matter candidates. During the confinement phase transition the heavy quarks are trapped inside isolated, contracting pockets of the deconfined phase, giving rise to a second stage of annihilation that dramatically suppresses the dark quark abundance. The surviving abundance is determined by the local accidental asymmetry in each pocket. The correct dark matter abundance is obtained for.
PHYSICS
APS physics

Effects of surface tension on the Richtmyer-Meshkov instability in fully compressible and inviscid fluids

Novel numerical simulations investigating the Richtmyer-Meshkov instability (RMI) with surface tension are presented. We solve the two-phase compressible Euler equation with surface tension and interface reconstruction by a volume-of-fluid method. We validate and bridge existing theoretical models of effects of surface tension on the RMI in the linear, transitional, and nonlinear postshock growth regimes. After deriving a consistent nondimensional formulation from an existing linear incompressible theory predicting perturbation development under large surface tension, we find good agreement with theoretical prediction in the small-amplitude (linear) oscillatory regime for positive Atwood numbers, and we show that negative Atwood numbers can be accommodated by an appropriate modification to the theory. Next, we show good agreement with nonlinear theory for asymptotic interface growth in the limit of small surface tension. Finally, we use the nondimensional formulation to define a heuristic criterion which identifies the transition from the linear regime to the nonlinear regime at intermediate surface tension. These results highlight the utility of this numerical method for compressible problems featuring surface tension, and they pave the way for a broader investigation into mixed compressible/incompressible problems.
SCIENCE
APS physics

Learnability of Quantum Neural Networks

Quantum neural network (QNN), or equivalently, the parameterized quantum circuit (PQC) with a gradient-based classical optimizer, has been broadly applied to many experimental proposals for noisy intermediate-scale quantum (NISQ) devices. However, the learning capability of QNN remains largely unknown due to the nonconvex optimization landscape, the measurement error, and the unavoidable gate noise introduced by NISQ machines. In this study, we theoretically explore the learnability of QNN in the view of the trainability and generalization. Particularly, we derive the convergence performance of QNN under the NISQ setting, and identify classes of computationally hard concepts that can be efficiently learned by QNN. Our results demonstrate that large gate noise, few quantum measurements, and deep circuit depth will lead to poor convergence rates of QNN towards the empirical risk minimization. Moreover, we prove that any concept class, which is efficiently learnable by a quantum statistical query (QSQ) learning model, can also be efficiently learned by PQCs. Since the QSQ learning model can tackle certain problems such as parity learning with a runtime speedup, our result suggests that PQCs established on NISQ devices will retain the quantum advantage measured by generalization ability. Our work provides theoretical guidance for developing advanced QNNs and opens up avenues for exploring quantum advantages beyond hybrid quantum-classical learning protocols in the NISQ era.
COMPUTERS
APS physics

Ab initio ultrafast spin dynamics in solids

Spin relaxation and decoherence is at the heart of spintronics and spin-based quantum information science. Currently, theoretical approaches that can accurately predict spin relaxation of general solids including necessary scattering pathways and are capable of nanosecond to millisecond simulation time are urgently needed. We present a first-principles real-time density-matrix approach based on Lindblad dynamics to simulate ultrafast spin dynamics for general solid-state systems. Through the complete first-principles descriptions of pump, probe, and scattering processes including electron-phonon, electron-impurity, and electron-electron scatterings with self-consistent electronic spin-orbit couplings, our method can directly simulate the ultrafast pump-probe measurements for coupled spin and electron dynamics over nanoseconds at any temperatures and doping levels. We first apply this method to a prototypical system GaAs and obtain excellent agreement with experiments. We found that the relative contributions of different scattering mechanisms and phonon modes differ considerably between spin and carrier relaxation processes. In sharp contrast to previous work based on model Hamiltonians, we point out that the electron-electron scattering is negligible at room temperature but becomes dominant at low temperatures for spin relaxation in.
CHEMISTRY
APS physics

Integrated Optical Addressing of a Trapped Ytterbium Ion

We report on the characterization of heating rates and photoinduced electric charging on a microfabricated surface ion trap with integrated waveguides. Microfabricated surface ion traps have received considerable attention as a quantum information platform due to their scalability and manufacturability. Here, we characterize the delivery of 435-nm light through waveguides and diffractive couplers to a single ytterbium ion in a compact trap. We measure an axial heating rate at room temperature of.
CHEMISTRY
Universe Today

Astronomy Jargon 101: Weak Force

In this series we are exploring the weird and wonderful world of astronomy jargon! You’ll be surprised by the power of today’s topic: the weak force!. The weak nuclear force doesn’t get a lot of love. Even though it was discovered before its sibling, the strong force, it got stuck with a much less impressive name. Physicists in the 1930’s realized that the force must exist when they were trying to understand a process called beta decay, where a neutron inside an atomic nucleus will spontaneously decide to become a proton, and in the process an electron shoots out of the nucleus.
ASTRONOMY
APS physics

Spin and Charge Interconversion in Dirac-Semimetal Thin Films

We use spin torque ferromagnetic resonance and ferromagnetic-resonance-driven spin pumping to detect spin-charge interconversion at room temperature in heterostructure devices that interface an archetypal Dirac semimetal,. Cd. 3. As. 2. , with a metallic ferromagnet,. Ni. 0.80. Fe. 0.20. (permalloy). Angle-resolved photoemission directly reveals the Dirac-semimetal nature of the samples...
CHEMISTRY
APS physics

Extended calculation of dark matter-electron scattering in crystal targets

We extend the calculation of dark matter direct detection rates via electronic transitions in general dielectric crystal targets, combining state-of-the-art density functional theory calculations of electronic band structures and wave functions near the band gap, with semianalytic approximations to include additional states farther away from the band gap. We show, in particular, the importance of all-electron reconstruction for recovering large momentum components of electronic wave functions, which, together with the inclusion of additional states, has a significant impact on direct detection rates, especially for heavy mediator models and at.
PHYSICS
APS physics

Ionic to neutral conversion induced by resonant excitation of molecular vibrations coupled to intermolecular charge transfer

In organic molecular compounds, intramolecular vibration is sometimes coupled with intermolecular charge transfer (CT). In such materials, vibrational excitation by a midinfrared (MIR) pulse causes collective intermolecular CTs that can be a route to an electronic-state conversion. Here, we report that an ionic-to-neutral (IN) conversion in tetrathiafulvalene- p -chloranil (TTF-CA) can be driven by a strong vibrational excitation induced by an MIR pulse. Using MIR-pump subcycle-reflectivity-probe and second-harmonic-generation-probe measurements, we discuss the coherent electron and lattice dynamics during and after the IN conversion, which are distinct from the dynamics of the photoinduced transition by electronic excitation alone.
PHYSICS
APS physics

Determination of the Spin Axis in Quantum Spin Hall Insulator Candidate Monolayer WTe2

Evidence for the quantum spin Hall effect (QSHE) has been reported in several experimental systems, in the form of edge conductance approaching a quantized value at zero magnetic field. However, another fundamental feature of the QSHE, that of spin-momentum locking in the edge channel, has not been demonstrated. Here, we report that in an applied magnetic field the edge conductance in monolayer.
PHYSICS
APS physics

Observation of Dislocation-Induced Topological Modes in a Three-Dimensional Acoustic Topological Insulator

The interplay between real-space topological lattice defects and the reciprocal-space topology of energy bands can give rise to novel phenomena, such as one-dimensional topological modes bound to screw dislocations in three-dimensional topological insulators. We obtain direct experimental observations of dislocation-induced helical modes in an acoustic analog of a weak three-dimensional topological insulator. The spatial distribution of the helical modes is found through spin-resolved field mapping, and verified numerically by tight-binding and finite-element calculations. These one-dimensional helical channels can serve as robust waveguides in three-dimensional media. Our experiment paves the way to studying novel physical modes and functionalities enabled by topological lattice defects in three-dimensional classical topological materials.
SCIENCE
APS physics

Entanglement echo and dynamical entanglement transitions

We formulate dynamical phase transitions in subsystems embedded in larger quantum systems. Introducing the entanglement echo as an overlap of the initial and instantaneous entanglement ground states, we show its analytic structure after a quench provides natural definition of dynamical phase transitions in the subsystem. These transitions come in two varieties: the entanglement-type transitions and the bulk-type Loschmidt transitions. The entanglement-type transitions arise from periodic reorganization of quantum correlations between the subsystem and its environment, manifesting in instantaneous entanglement ground state degeneracies. Furthermore, the entanglement echo distinguishes the direction of the quench, resolves spatially distinct dynamical phase transitions for nonuniform quenches, and give rise to sharply defined transitions for mixed initial states. We propose an experimental probe to identify entanglement-type transitions through temporal changes in subsystem fluctuations.
PHYSICS

