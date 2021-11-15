Weak scale as a trigger

Transcritical shock-droplet interactions (TSDIs) occur in a spectrum of high-speed propulsion systems involving liquid fuel injection. “Transcritical” behavior refers to a condition at which the combustion chamber pressure nears the critical pressure of the fuel-air mixture and, by increasing the temperature, a transition from liquidlike to gaslike state is observed. Our understanding of TSDI is significantly less developed than its gas-phase (ideal-gas or supercritical) or liquid-phase (subcritical) counterparts, which are referred to as shock-bubble interactions (SBIs) and shock-droplet interactions (SDIs), respectively. In this paper, we investigate the interaction of a shockwave with an n-dodecane droplet at supercritical pressures. A fully conservative diffuse-interface framework coupled with the Peng-Robinson equation of state is developed to accurately determine the state of the fluid and the resulting interfacial instabilities as the shock propagates through the droplet. The influence of varying the initial temperature of the fuel, the ambient pressure, and the shockwave strength on the shock structure and the droplet morphological deformation is delineated. The dynamics of the TSDI cases are then compared to the subcritical SDI and supercritical or ideal-gas SBI counterparts. It is shown that, depending on the preshock temperature and pressure, the TSDIs exhibit some common features observed in classical cases of SDIs and SBIs, bridging the gap between the sub- and supercritical problems.

