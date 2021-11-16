ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams Make Official Decision On Von Miller For MNF Vs. 49ers

By Zach Koons
The Spun
The Spun
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Los Angeles Rams will have not just one, but two new faces on the field against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. A short while before kick off, the Rams announced that recently acquired pass rusher Von Miller is active for tonight’s NFC West game. The former Super Bowl...

thespun.com

Comments / 1

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
283K+
Followers
43K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

