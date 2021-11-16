Entergy plans new substation in DeSoto County to deal with increasing power demands

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A Mid-South electric company says it needs to power up in DeSoto County.

Entergy cited increasing power demands as the reason it wants to build a new substation in what it calls the Getwell Road Corridor in Southaven.

FOX13 looked into where the substation could go and what is driving the need.

According to Entergy, the substation is needed because of both home growth and commercial growth along the Getwell corridor.

”Hey, man, everyone needs more power, man. Everyone needs affordable power,” said Southaven resident Darius Goodman.

In its proposal, Entergy cited a need to update some elements in the power system.

While the exact location of the new substation hasn’t been decided, Windy Lane and Tchulahoma road is one option.

Darius Goodman lives nearby.

”Aww, man, the growth in Southaven is awesome right now. There are a lot of new businesses and local businesses and openings. It’s good for the community and good for Memphis and for the surrounding area,” Goodman said.

The final plan and location have not been drawn up yet.

In some cases, Entergy would have to get easements.

Entergy says the increasing load as the county grows is another reason for the need.

Taurus Lipford of Southaven sees the demand.

”I mean, the growth is incredible what is going on right now, and it is growing overnight, which is a plus and a minus. Some people like the growth, and some people don’t,” Lipford said.

