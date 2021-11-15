ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds injury status called 'day-to-day'

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k3Whm_0cxhhTf900

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott updated the status of his team’s middle linebacker in Tremaine Edmunds on Monday following a 45-17 win over the New York Jets.

Per the coach, Edmunds might soon return.

“Tremaine is improving. Day-to-day at this point, I’ll know more moving forward here,” McDermott said via video conference.

After playing every snap against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9, Edmunds did not practice all of last week. He was declared out well before kickoff on Friday, the day of the week the team will release their final injury reports.

Considering the circumstances, it’s unclear when Edmunds was injured. He has been dealing with a hamstring issue.

Without Edmunds in Week 10, the Bills (6-3) more than weathered the storm, blowing out the Jets.

Filling in was AJ Klein, who had a strong game, He notched seven tackles, including two for loss and a pass defended.

In Sunday’s game, the Bills appeared to leave it without any bumps and bruises. The only one was wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, who briefly left the contest but returned.

McKenzie scored one of Buffalo’s four rushing touchdowns in New York. Just to be sure, McDermott did add on Monday that McKenzie was “fine.”

Comments / 0

Related
the buffalo bills

Josh Allen and Tremaine Edmunds: "They Wanted it More"

Bills Quarterback Josh Allen and Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds address the media after the Bills 9-6 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Topics include: what went wrong wrong for the offense today, how today's loss will put the rest of the season in perspective, how the Jacksonville defense was able to limit the Bills playmakers, why any team can win any week in the NFL, and plays Edmunds believes he left on the field.
NFL
the buffalo bills

Tremaine Edmunds: "Just Ready to Get Out There and Execute"

Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds met with the media on Friday. Topics included: challenges that the Jaguars offense presents, scouting Jaguars QB and first overall pick Trevor Lawrence, and maintaining consistency throughout the season. Inside the Locker Room is presented by Gatorade.
NFL
the buffalo bills

Tremaine Edmunds, Zack Moss to miss Wednesday's Bills practice | Week 10

Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds will miss Wednesday's practice with a hamstring injury. Edmunds is the team's leading tackler (54), has three tackles for loss, two passes defensed and an interception in 2021. McDermott added that running back Zack Moss will miss Wednesday's practice in...
NFL
Buffalo News

Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds out against Jets; Zack Moss questionable

Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds will not play Sunday against the New York Jets because of a hamstring injury, coach Sean McDermott said during his weekly segment on WGR. Edmunds was injured during the loss to Jacksonville and has not practiced this week. Running back Zack Moss has not cleared...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
BillsDigest

Buffalo Bills to be without Tremaine Edmunds for game against Jets

The better news is that Knox and Brown are expected to play barring setbacks from their hand and back injuries, respectively. They missed the previous two games, and their juggernaut offense wasn't nearly the same without them in last week's 9-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. "I've always believed, you...
NFL
chatsports.com

Buffalo Bills injuries: offense on track, Edmunds not practicing

You’ll have to take the good with the bad in the second Buffalo Bills injury report of the week. Leading off with the bad news, defensive tackle Justin Zimmer suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice Wednesday. And team captain Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring) was unable to practice for the second day in a row. Consider him doubtful to play against the Jets - especially since they have a stretch of two games in five days coming up, against the 4-5 Colts and 5-3 Saints.
NFL
WHEC TV-10

Bills’ Edmunds still out with hamstring injury; other Bills injury notes

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) — On Monday, Sean McDermott announced that Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds day-to-day with a hamstring injury. It will become more clear later in the week if he’ll be ready for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. Despite any uncertainty moving forward, Isaiah Mckenzie is “fine” according to Sean McDermott.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Jaguars#American Football#Bills Lb Tremaine Edmunds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Decision On WR Antonio Brown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t need star wideout Antonio Brown to crush the Chicago Bears this past week. But they won’t have him at all this Sunday after the latest team decision. On Friday, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is officially out against the New Orleans Saints....
NFL
FanSided

Carson Wentz might have just finished the Colts’ season

Carson Wentz was supposed to help save the Indianapolis Colts but the quarterback might’ve just effectively ended their season against the Titans. After winning in a monsoon against the 49ers last week, Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts seemed as if they might be on the verge of making a run. A Week 8 matchup against the rival Titans was a huge opportunity for them to prove that.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
enstarz.com

Tom Matte Cause of Death Tragic: 12-Year Long Baltimore Colts Quarterback Reportedly Suffer From Serious Health Problems

The Baltimore Colts lost another legendary athlete, Tom Matte, on Tuesday, November 2, at the age of 82. Matte, who became a running back and fill-in quarterback for Baltimore for the past 12 years, was said to have died at his Towson home. According to Sports Illustrated, the football team confirmed his death during coach John Harbaugh's news conference Wednesday, November 3. However, what caused his passing was not officially revealed.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
92K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy