North Kingstown, RI

How rare is it for RI to see 3 tornadoes in November?

By Matt Paddock, Michelle Muscatello
 3 days ago

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Until this past weekend, there had never been a tornado recorded in Rhode Island during the month of November.

Not only did one touch down on Saturday, but three, leaving behind a trail of damage in North Kingstown, Westerly and Foster.

National Weather Service: Three confirmed tornadoes in Rhode Island

On Monday, Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello caught up with the NWS’ Joe Dellicarpini to learn more about this rare occurrence.

Watch the full interview in the video above, and below, hear from Rhode Islanders who were impacted by the tornadoes.

