Jazz's Rudy Gay: Out again Tuesday

The Utah Jazz blow out the Toronto Raptors tonight. Rudy Gay lead the Jazz in scoring in his debut for the Utah Jazz. It was a nearly perfect balanced attack for the Utah Jazz who rocked the Raptors 119-103. Ron Boone and David Locke bring you POSTCAST after each Jazz game David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.

NBA ・ 36 MINUTES AGO