HERMITAGE — A few of the city’s major intersections have a new set of eyes watching them, but it’s not police officers sitting nearby in their cruisers. This increased visibility for law enforcement is provided through a series of cameras, which were installed over the summer. These include two or three cameras each at the intersections of state Route 18 and East State Street, Route 18 and the Shenango Valley Freeway, and the roundabout on East State Street, Hermitage police Chief Eric Jewell said.

HERMITAGE, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO