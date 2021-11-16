ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

BoohooMan Launches AR Campaign for Black Friday

By Adriana Lee
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18e2dm_0cxhdMaS00

Click here to read the full article.

Move over, Black Friday, and make way for Black Hack Friday — a new BoohooMan project that launched Monday to claim its stake in augmented reality shopping.

With Hack Friday, the first AR campaign from London-based Boohoo .com’s mens wear extension, the e-commerce purveyor plastered billboards and fly posters around the world with QR codes. Essentially, people scan the codes to unlock exclusive promotions, which will be applicable on top of Boohooman.com offers, with special deals to drop on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

More from WWD

The premise feels familiar, but how it’s delivered is notable: Instead of a static product page or coupon code popping open, the scanning action triggers the arrival of Robin, a young hacker avatar “who has infiltrated the world of fashion by offering up unexpected discounts for all consumers,” according to a spokesperson.

In tone, the online fashion company described it as a “dystopian vision,” which works for its young, urban focus.

“Our aim was to lift traditional billboard spaces by utilizing augmented reality alongside the cyber hacking revolution,” said Victoria Pearson, BoohooMan’s head of e-commerce. “This campaign is the first of a number of digital projects we are working on to provide more value to customers long-term.”

It smacks of Pokémon Go, but for the fashion consumer. The AR game’s popularity has led to projects with brands and retailers, primarily tech outlets or game shops and grocery stores. But it has also nabbed occasional fashion partnerships with the likes of Longchamp Paris, Gucci and Fashion Week in recent years.

These days, much of the mixed reality hype swirls around the metaverse. While plenty of attention goes to fully immersive virtual worlds, AR — which layers visuals, information and interfaces on top of the real world — serves as another critical access point. It’s a way into the concept that carries more business viability, at least right now, as it’s already been tried and tested through features like virtual beauty try-ons, branding experiments in Snapchat Lenses and other experiences.

That all makes the timing look right to dive in. “This is an exciting time for the BoohooMan. We are able to give customers the opportunity to scan our posters and billboards around the world to receive special offers and experience our virtual reality,” said chief executive officer Samir Kamani. “We’re proud to be one of the first to launch an interactive digital experience on this scale.”

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

A Very Basic Holiday: Converse, Lululemon Track Jackets, Uggs Top Thrift Gift List

Click here to read the full article. The resale train keeps plugging along, and some fashion items are getting more fuel than others, according to ThredUp. The reseller put Converse sneakers, Lululemon track jackets, Torrid jeans and Ugg boots atop its “Top of Thrift for the Holidays” report published Tuesday, based on inventory data. These brand options — among them also Reformation dresses, Patagonia fleeces, Frye boots, Coach wristlets, Vince sweaters and Kate Spade crossbodies — are all flush with stock, and as ThredUp said “ready to ship.”More from WWDPhotos From the 2021 InStyle AwardsA Close Look at 'Bottega Green''House of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Original Penguin to Launch First NFTs on AR Platform

Click here to read the full article. Original Penguin is bringing its first NFTs into the world. On Nov. 10, the brand owned by Perry Ellis, will launch NFTs through an augmented reality campaign and auction. Original Penguin teamed with digital experiential marketing agency Bajibot and young digital creatives in art, sports and dance to produce content on TikTok to be made into NFTs.More from WWDFendi x Skims Collection: See the PhotosCeline New Bond Street Store 2021Spring 2022 Accessories Trend: Platforms The brand and the creatives introduced eight penguin avatars — three from Original Penguin and five from influencers @CiciStamper, @MrNYCSubway, @DayanTorresArt, @GabriellaAnouk...
BUSINESS
WWD

Stefan Cooke Designs Virtual Men’s Capsule for The Sims 4

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Men’s wear label Stefan Cooke is venturing into the metaverse trend by designing a virtual capsule collection for the popular video game The Sims 4. Due to release with the Sims 4 modern men’s wear kit on Dec. 2, which costs $5, the in-game collection will feature 23 pieces of the brand’s best-known designs to date, such as a wool varsity coat with a skirt bottom, and the slashed sweater that Sam Smith wore during this “Love Goes” album tour.More from WWDStefan Cooke RTW Spring 2022Stefan Cooke Men's Fall 2020Backstage at Stefan...
APPAREL
mobilesyrup.com

Walmart’s Black Friday sale starts today at 9pm ET

Walmart recently released an early sneak peek of its Black Friday sale starting in stores on November 18th at 7am ET/4pm PT and online on November 17th at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Thanks to a new flyer shared by RedFlagDeals, we know about a bunch of deals that would soon be available.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
CNET

Walmart Black Friday deals 2021: Preview upcoming price cuts and shop top picks available now

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. The entire Walmart Black Friday ad is here and we now know exactly what the big box retailer has planned for its upcoming Black Friday deals and sales. We've already seen a bunch of awesome deals come and go, like the lowest price ever on Apple's AirPods, super cheap 4K TVs and so much more.
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

Amazon Is Having an Epic One-Day Sale—These Are the 30 Items Not to Miss

Prime Day may be long gone (for now), but Amazon is up to something else—just in time for holiday-shopping season. Amazon recently kicked off its Deal of the Day series of sales, running now through the end of the year. This means there are one-day discounts on a variety of items to come, but today, October 26, the focus is on fashion.
YOGA
whdh.com

Target reveals list of deals for Black Friday week

MINNEAPOLIS (WHDH) — Target on Monday revealed its list of deals ahead of next week’s Black Friday sales. Black Friday deals will be available in stores and online from Nov. 21-27, the Minneapolis-based retail chain announced in a news release. Target says it will add even more deals from Nov. 25-27.
SHOPPING
SPY

Walmart Officially Launches Black Friday! Get DNA Kits for $60, Chromebooks for $130, and Early Doorbuster TV Deals

Table of Contents Best of the Best… Home & Kitchen Deals… Top Tech Deals at Walmart… Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart… Deals on Toys and Games at Walmart… We’ve got good news! As of November 3, Walmart has officially launched its Black Friday 2021 sale, and new sales just dropped on Friday, November 12. To encourage shoppers to avoid shipping delays, stores like Walmart are hosting huge early Black Friday deals, and there are tons of discounts and doorbuster deals already live on the Walmart website.  SPY has created an internal list of the best Black Friday deals at Walmart (and elsewhere), and you can...
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
d1softballnews.com

To anticipate Black Friday, Amazon is launching a new and rich promotion on a surprising variety of products

There are only two weeks left until the long-awaited appointment with Black Friday. A commercial invention born in the mid-1920s in the United States and which began to take hold in our country a few years ago. Discounts, promotions, advertising. All waiting for the fateful day of November 26 to go wild with purchases. Even to get rid of the waste of almost two years of pandemic, going shopping could be an idea.
SHOPPING
The Independent

Snapchat down - update: Spotify among other major sites experiencing Google Cloud problems

Spotify, Snapchat, Discord and other significant parts of the internet appear to have briefly stopped working.The issue is likely related to a problem in the underlying infrastructure of the sites, given the outage on various services began at the same time.As such, the problem recalls an issue in June when internet company Fastly stopped functioning correctly, and knocked many of the world’s biggest websites offline.The latest problem appeared to instantly take down much of the internet. Services from Etsy to Pokemon Go, Target to Fitbit all seemed to be affected by the issue, according to tracking website Down Detector.The issues then appeared to resolve themselves as soon as they arrived, with websites appearing to go back to working about half an hour after they had broken.Follow the latest updates live below.
INTERNET
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: Facebook Launches ‘Shops in Groups,’ Under Armour Taps AWS, Faire Raises $400 Million

The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Social commerce Facebook Facebook is introducing new commerce tools designed to improve the shopping experience within its apps, launching Product Recommendations, Shops in Groups and Top Product Mentions, as well as trialing another feature, Live Shopping for creators. The move comes as the social media titan tries to gain traction in the e-commerce experience, already launching a Shops feature in 2020 and extending similar capabilities to Instagram, both of which enable consumers to find personalized recommendations from creators, editors’ curated picks, shoppable videos and new product...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday#Fashion Brands#Virtual Worlds#Hackers#Black Hack#Boohooman Com#Google Exhibit#Elon Musk#Ar
The Hollywood Reporter

Shopping: Black Friday Has Already Begun — These Are the Best Early Sales at Amazon, Target and More (Updated)

The holiday shopping season is already well underway. Though Black Friday doesn’t officially start until the day after Thanksgiving, online and brick-and-mortar retailers have already begun offering deals on Apple products, smart home devices, toys, small electronics, home goods, fashion, jewelry, beauty and other gift-ready items. Amazon and Target have been offering some of the best early Black Friday deals since the beginning of October, and other retailers (including Nordstrom) are kicking off their holiday savings events this week. When does Black Friday start? Black Friday begins Nov. 26 and Cyber Monday starts on Nov. 29, but many sales will continue through the...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Avatar
NewsBreak
Google
ETOnline.com

Nordstrom Black Friday Deals Have Launched Early -- Shop Our Top Picks of Deals and Gifts

This is not a drill -- Nordstrom has dropped their Black Friday deals early! Head over to the department store's website to start saving big on brands you love. The deals offered span across multiple categories, including fashion, beauty and home. The Nordstrom Black Friday sale has awesome deals up to 40% off on top lines like Adidas, Marc Fisher, Sam Edelman, Steve Madden, Free People, Natori, Tory Burch, Kate Spade, Spanx, Sweaty Betty and so many more. Plus, new sale items will be added often!
BEAUTY & FASHION
investing.com

Pick n Pay Launching its “Biggest Online Black Friday” Ever

Pick n Pay (JO: PIKJ ) has launched its early online-only Black Friday deals and this year customers across South Africa can have these exclusive online deals delivered to their door as early as the same day. These exclusive online deals will run from 12 – 17 November 2021 and...
SHOPPING
Sourcing Journal

Diesel Adds Accessories to Refreshed Pet Collection

Diesel released its second “mini-me wardrobe” for dogs just in time for the holidays. Directly inspired by the brand’s Fall/Winter 2021 women’s wear and men’s wear collections, the eight-piece capsule offers “ready-to-walk” apparel for small breeds and puppies, and accessories for the first time. The collection includes a padded denim jacket with contrast piping and sleeves, a teddy camouflage hoodie with an adjustable drawstring hem, and a nylon bomber with vintage-inspired Americana patches. A gray logo hoodie rounds out the collection. Accessories span a collar, leash and harness all made in denim and faux leather, with metal rivets and hardware that mimic the...
PETS
WWD

WWD

11K+
Followers
17K+
Post
726K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy