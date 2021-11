LOS ANGELES — When the new Range Rover was revealed in North America for the first time Monday underneath the epic, spherical Oscars museum theater, Land Rover design director Gerry McGovern spoke repeatedly about the philosophy of "modern, reductive design" driving the latest generation of an automotive icon. By "reductive" he meant free from excessive lines and ornamentation, the former of which is frequently seen throughout the automotive industry, while the latter is something the last two Range Rovers were not immune to, especially after mid-cycle refreshes. McGovern quoted famed architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe's well-known mantra of "less is more" and showed admiration for Coco Chanel, who said "Some people think luxury is the opposite of poverty. It is not. It is the opposite of vulgarity."

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO